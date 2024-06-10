“It's really rude to make me watch it six times” - Joey King playfully complains about Sabrina Carpenter’s new “addicting” music video

As Joey King made her way on the Despicable Me 4 premier held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Sunday, June 9, 2024, she spoke to People Magazine about Sabrina Carpenter’s latest “addicting music video.” As she spoke to the publication, she applauded Sabrina for her recent hit and stated:

“I'm so happy for her and I just can't stop singing 'Please Please Please' ... get out of my head. It's so rude of her to make a hit like that. It's also so rude to make such an addicting music video. It's really rude to make me watch it six times at 2:00 a.m. when I want to go to bed.”

Joey King also opened up about Sabrina Carpenter’s performance that she witnessed at the Governors Ball music festival held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, and said:

"Yesterday is the first time I've seen her perform in a few years because every time that I wanted to go to one of her big shows, our just schedules kind of miss each other. I literally was sobbing after the show. I was so proud of her. She's just amazing.”

Sabrina Carpenter released her song, Please Please Please on June 6, 2024. The song is her second single from her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet. As per British Vogue, the song is a sequel to her hit song, Espresso, released in early 2024. Since its release, the song has received almost 950,000 views on YouTube and is being loved by the masses.

Sabrina Carpenter and Joey King have been friends since their Disney days

In 2020, Joey King gave an interview to Wired and stated that they have been friends since their Disney days. During her interview, King revealed that the two met for the first time at a charity event.

Recalling the same, she said:

“Sabrina came over to me and was like, ‘Hi, I’m Sabrina!’ What’s funny is we weren’t always super close. For the first several years of our friendship, we would hang out like once every year and it was the funniest thing in the world, we don’t know why it took us so long to become as close as we are now."

While Sabrina enjoys the success of her latest track, Please Please Please, Joey King’s Despicable Me 4 is gearing up for the release on July 3, 2024. Apart from Joey King, the animated movie is also voiced by Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, Stephen Colbert, Sophia Vergara, and even Steve Coogan.

The movie is the fourth Despicable Me movie, the first of which was released in September 2017. Directed by Chris Renaud, the upcoming film has been written by Mike White.