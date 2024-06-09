“Delete this”— Sabrina Carpenter reportedly comments on TikTok predicting people turning on her following mainstream success

In a recent development on the social media platform TikTok involving Sabrina Carpenter, a video posted by popular content creator Noah Miller stirred conversation. This was regarding the inevitable scrutiny and criticism that often accompanies mainstream success, particularly for female artists.

Miller, known for his candid takes on various topics, posed a question to his audience, speculating on the timeline before people would start turning against singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter. In the video, which has since garnered significant attention, Miller remarked:

"How long y'all think we got until people start hating on Sabrina Carpenter for no reason?... Maybe three months, honestly. Like, how long before we start hearing, like, Oh, I- I never liked her, like, she's- she's overhyped, like, she- dude, she can't even sing.

Trending

He further continued:

"This is gonna happen, it happens to every single female artist that gains popularity,... literally- like, clockwork. Guarantee she's gonna drop that album at the end of the summer, and b***hes are gonna be like, 'Yeah, I never liked her anyways, like, I don't know, she can't sing, she flop, I hated Espresso.'"

Expand Tweet

In response to Miller's prediction, Sabrina Carpenter herself entered the conversation, reportedly commenting with a succinct:

"delete this."

Sabrina Carpenter, known for her roles in various television shows and films, as well as her burgeoning music career, has encountered her fair share of praise and criticism alike.

More about Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, who was born on May 11, 1999, has been famous as an American singer and actress. Beginning her career at a young age, Carpenter made her acting debut in 2011, appearing in the crime drama series Law & Order: SVU and achieving a mystery guest star arc on the sitcom, The Goodwin Games in 2013.

Nevertheless, it was Sabrina Carpenter’s connection to the Disney Channel that helped skyrocket her fame. Carpenter was cast in regular roles in the Disney Channel comedy series Girl Meets World and the Disney Channel adventure comedy film Adventures in Babysitting.

Carpenter was also involved in feature films and other movies such as Horns, The Hate U Give, The Short History of the Long Road, Clouds, and Emergency. Other credits include Netflix’s Tall Girl, Tall Girl 2, and Work It— the latter where she was also an executive producer.

Expand Tweet

Apart from her flourishing film career, Sabrina Carpenter has forged a successful music career. In signing with Hollywood Records in 2014 she released the official début single, Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying, with an EP to follow suit.

In her studio albums Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I, and Singular: Act II she has managed to release new style musicals that received lots of admiration. Out of all the songs she recorded as a solo artist, the four that topped the charts were Almost Love, Sue Me, Alien, and High Fidelity.

Expand Tweet

Who is Noah Miller?

In the realm of social media, Noah Miller has emerged as a notable figure, captivating audiences with his comedic charm and engaging reaction videos. At just 20 years old, has a following of over 4.8 million users, solidifying his status as one of TikTok's most popular personalities.

Miller's journey to fame began with the launch of his TikTok account in November 2019. With an innate ability to connect with his audience, he quickly garnered attention within the digital sphere.

Miller's sister Bella had featured on his Instagram page (@nmillz) occasionally, giving fans an insight into his real life.

Try out this quiz to see if you know a lot of celebrities and their countries of origin

Apart from personal projects, Miller has also managed to impact TikTok with collaboration with other influencers. Additionally, he has been featured in collaboration with other famous creators such as Addison Rae of TikTok.

Moreover, his collaboration with Kris Jenner received over a million views, pointing to his unique popularity among all age groups.