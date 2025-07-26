"It should’ve been Kurrco" — Internet reacts to NFR Podcast's account being suspended on X 

On Friday, July 25, NFR Podcast - a well-recognized hip-hop podcast with over 443K followers on X, had its account suspended on the social media platform.The news of the account suspension was later shared by another X user - going by @ByDobson - with a screenshot of its empty profile attached to the tweet.The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 435K views and 4.6K likes within less than a day of being posted. Netizens are reacting to it, with one of them commenting:Vengeance @PopeOfChaosLINKIt should’ve been Kurrco 💔Some users wondered about the reason behind NFR Podcast's suspension on X, while others claimed it was because the account was stealing tweets from another hip-hop news account on the platform, Kurrco.&quot;What did they do?&quot; - questioned an X user.&quot;suspended stealing tweets from kurrco my sources are telling me&quot; - wrote another.&quot;i know kurrco jumping with joy rn&quot; - added a third one.&quot;Why didnt they take you instead&quot; - asked a fourth netizen.Yet other netizens speculated about Drake's involvement in the matter, wondering if the rapper's defamation lawsuit against UMG over Not Like Us had a role to play in it.&quot;Drake lawsuit doing damage&quot; - replied a fifth user.&quot;They were doing payola&quot; - posted a sixth one.&quot;Ozzy, Hulk Hogan, &amp; NFR in the same week. Grim reaper doing 2018 Bron numbers&quot; - commented a seventh netizen.NFR Podcast was mentioned in Drake's initial legal complaint against UMGThe online speculation about Drake's involvement in the suspension of NFR Podcast's X account finds its root in the God's Plan rapper mentioning it in his first legal complaint against UMG, which was filed last year, in November 2024.According to HotNewHipHop, Drizzy's complaint claimed that the podcast had a deal with UMG, stating:&quot;As part of its deal with UMG, the NFR Podcast published podcast episodes, tweets, and other content publicly about the Song. And in a sea-change for UMG's internal policy, UMG removed the Song's copyright restrictions on YouTube and Twitch, thereby &quot;whitelisting&quot; the Song (for the first time in UMG history), which further incentivized influencers to spread the Song.&quot;In addition to Drake, another Twitter account, King Wow, also shared the observation that NFR Podcast had allegedly received money to promote the music video of Not Like Us, the media outlet reported.Per HotNewHipHOop, the podcast is run by two Canadian podcasters, Anthony D'Aliesio and Lu Guerini. While the co-hosts support Drake's music, they are also fans of Kendrick Lamar.On January 15, 2025, Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG over the release and promotion of Kendrick Lamar's song Not Like Us.A new update came on July 14, when both sides submitted their witness lists in court. According to XXL Mag, Drake’s team named 63 people and groups who might have information about the case. This includes top music executives like UMG CEO Lucian Grainge, Interscope’s Steve Berman, Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman, as well as Roc Nation and pgLang.Meanwhile, both Drake and Kendrick Lamar are listed as UMG's potential witnesses.