Jelly Roll recalls his nervousness meeting Taylor Swift and opens up about his Nashville connection with the star

Jelly Roll recalled his first meeting with Taylor Swift and revealed how the pop star rendered him speechless at the 2024 Grammy Awards. In his latest feature for People, published on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Winning Streak artist detailed his meeting with Swift and how they had a special connection.

They were both from Tennessee, and Jelly Roll mentioned how it "tickles" him to link up with fellow Tennesseans anytime the opportunity arises. He also wanted to tell the Midnights singer about him playing with his daughter in the playground Swift helped fund to rebuild.

"Taylor lived in Hendersonville for a while, and she had bought a playground. I used to push Bailee on that swingset that Taylor donated to Hendersonville," he said.

Trending

However, when he had the opportunity to chat with The Tortured Poets Department singer about the playground during the 2024 Grammys ceremony in February, he was too nervous to remember the details. He said:

"I wanted to tell her that when I met her, but I was so nervous I couldn't even remember what swingset it was."

Expand Tweet

The said swingset is part of a project to rebuild the Kids Kingdom playground the Fortnight singer helped complete with her donation worth $100,000 in 2010. The playground at Memorial Park was reportedly damaged by the flooding. It's been restored and now features a castle-inspired slide with flags featuring Swift's signature.

Jelly Roll details meeting Taylor Swift that left him "at a loss for words"

Jelly Roll mentioned that it was Taylor Swift who approached him at the 2024 Grammy Awards. He was nominated for Best New Artist as well as Best Country Duo/ Group Performance for his song Save Me with Lainey Wilson. As for Swift, she was nominated for six awards during that night.

He detailed the entire ordeal of meeting her, saying:

"My wife said 'I think Taylor's coming over to holler at you.' It was like the Red Sea parted for her."

Expand Tweet

He recalled the chance he got at the 2024 Grammys to tell the multiple Grammy-winning artist why he likes her "so much," but seeing her face to face left him "a loss for words." He added:

"I'm looking at Taylor Swift and I have a reason to explain to her why I like her so much, and I'm going, 'You built this swingset somewhere, my daughter, I pushed her on it.' I did so bad! Definitely was at a loss for words in that moment."

His wife, Bunnie XO, captured the moment in a video, which she later shared on TikTok. In the clip, both artists move together to pose for a picture, and afterward, Swift leans in to give him a hug. Bunnie XO alluded to her husband finally meeting "his crush" in the caption.

Jelly Roll has been vocal about his appreciation towards the Lavander Haze artists. He previously said that he was a big fan of Swift's "philanthropic efforts" in Nashville, his hometown, during an interview with CMT in July 2024. He said that it was "really cool" to tell Swift about pursuing his daughter on a swing set she helped build for the kids in Hendersonville.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll might have another chance to meet with Swift at the 2025 Grammys in February, as they are both nominated for several categories once more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback