Taylor Swift says she is a big fan of Hugh Grant after actor heaps praise on her show in London

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, June 22, was star-studded. On night two, actor Hugh Grant attended the concert with his wife and daughter.

It turns out that the Notting Hill actor had a great time during Swift's Saturday show as he gave her a shoutout on X. Hugh Grant also made a special mention to the Midnights singer's "gigantic" Super Bowl champion boyfriend, Travis Kelce. He wrote:

"Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots). Thanks so much from ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old (#halfgirlhalfbraceley."

The public praise from the Love Actually star was not something to brush off as Swift wrote back days later, officially declaring herself a "stan" of the actor.

"As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture," Taylor Swift replied on X.

The pop sensation performed for three consecutive nights at Wembley Stadium from June 21 to 23 as part of the UK leg of her Eras Tour. She will return to London later in August for five more shows.

Taylor Swift's London show star-studded list didn't stop at Hugh Grant

From real-life royalties to Bridgerton stars and the Fleabag cast, the first three nights of Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour concert were flocked by famous personalities.

The singer's VIP tent was a hotspot for famous people hanging out together to meet Swift and enjoy her over the three hours and 15 minutes long act, featuring some of her biggest hits over the years.

Swift's sportsman boyfriend Travis Kelce was spotted at every show across the weekend, with his brother and his wife, Jason and Kylie Kelce, joining him on the first night of the Eras Tour.

Royal members were also photographed enjoying Swift's concert as evidenced by photos and video clips from the show that circulated online. Prince William was seen dancing to the singer's Shake It Off.

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a snap of Prince William himself along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Taylor Swift backstage.

The London Boy singer also shared a different version of the photo with the royal family, this time with Travis Kelce making it in the picture, and referencing Prince William's birthday in the caption.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

On night two of the Eras Tour in London, more stars flocked to the VIP box, including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who was joined by JVN founder and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

Fleabag stars Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were also photographed reuniting at the concert. Sophie Turner was also seen hanging out with Gracie Abrams before the latter went up onstage during the Sunday concert to give the fans a surprise performance of her new song with Swift, Us.