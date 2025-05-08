  • home icon
  • Music
  • Joe budden says Megan Thee Stallion's dress at the Met Gala 2025 didn't fit the theme for this year

Joe budden says Megan Thee Stallion's dress at the Met Gala 2025 didn't fit the theme for this year

By Akanksha Mishra
Modified May 08, 2025 05:19 GMT
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 - Source: Getty
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, May 7, @Chatnigga101 posted a video clip from a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, in which the hosts discussed the Met Gala red carpet looks of various celebrities, with Megan Thee Stallion's ensemble being in focus.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bringing up the Cobra rapper's red carpet look, Joe Budden said:

"[Megan's dress] had absolutely nothing to do with the theme. It was a beautiful chrome silver dress... she looked beautiful, I'm not saying she didn't. This has nothing to do with anything I've said about her in the past. I just don't think it went with the theme."
Ad

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the Captain Hook rapper wore a sparkling silver sequin gown with a sweetheart neckline and a high slit to the Met Gala, which was custom-made by Michael Kors.

Meg had donned a white fur coat with a lengthy train over her gown.

Besides Stallion, the other celebrities whose outfits were called out for not fitting with the Met Gala theme (on the podcast) included Pamela Anderson and Heidi Klum.

Ad

For the unversed, the theme of the 2025 Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which explores the history of Black dandyism and inspired the 2025 spring exhibition of the same name.

Joe Budden and 50 Cent squashed their long-standing beef at a Knicks game

Ad

Aside from his opinions on the Met Gala outfits of celebrities, Joe Budden has recently made headlines for squashing his beef with rival 50 Cent.

Last month, on April 21, Budden and Fif came face-to-face at Madison Square Garden, where they had arrived in order to watch the New York Knicks play against the Detroit Pistons (with the Knicks eventually losing the match by 100-94).

Sharing pictures of himself at the games in an Instagram post, 50 Cent captioned it:

Ad
"I ran into Joe at the game he said I don't need Therapy No MORE!"

Billboard reports that the beef between the rappers began in February 2025, when 50 mocked Irv Gotti's death, and was called out by Joe Budden over the same.

Budden claimed in a public appearance that Fif needed therapy for mocking Gott's death, which made way for an exchange of multiple shots between them online.

Ad
Ad

Nearly a week after the Knicks game, Tony Yayo brought it up during a VladTV interview (published May 1). Yayo claimed to have seen Joe Budden and 50 Cent sitting close by at the games, adding that he was "scared" for Budden.

Tony also added that he had figured nothing serious would happen between them at the games, saying:

"It’s the playoffs. You’re paying attention to the game. Madison Square Garden is like the airport. If you pop off there, you’re banned forever. It’s not a place you want to get into an altercation. You’re courtside. You start a fight there, you're gonna make the news."
Ad

Budden has yet to speak about his apparent resolution with 50 Cent at the games.

About the author
Akanksha Mishra

Akanksha Mishra

Twitter icon

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Know More
Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications