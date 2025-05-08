On Wednesday, May 7, @Chatnigga101 posted a video clip from a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, in which the hosts discussed the Met Gala red carpet looks of various celebrities, with Megan Thee Stallion's ensemble being in focus.

Bringing up the Cobra rapper's red carpet look, Joe Budden said:

"[Megan's dress] had absolutely nothing to do with the theme. It was a beautiful chrome silver dress... she looked beautiful, I'm not saying she didn't. This has nothing to do with anything I've said about her in the past. I just don't think it went with the theme."

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the Captain Hook rapper wore a sparkling silver sequin gown with a sweetheart neckline and a high slit to the Met Gala, which was custom-made by Michael Kors.

Meg had donned a white fur coat with a lengthy train over her gown.

Besides Stallion, the other celebrities whose outfits were called out for not fitting with the Met Gala theme (on the podcast) included Pamela Anderson and Heidi Klum.

For the unversed, the theme of the 2025 Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which explores the history of Black dandyism and inspired the 2025 spring exhibition of the same name.

Joe Budden and 50 Cent squashed their long-standing beef at a Knicks game

Aside from his opinions on the Met Gala outfits of celebrities, Joe Budden has recently made headlines for squashing his beef with rival 50 Cent.

Last month, on April 21, Budden and Fif came face-to-face at Madison Square Garden, where they had arrived in order to watch the New York Knicks play against the Detroit Pistons (with the Knicks eventually losing the match by 100-94).

Sharing pictures of himself at the games in an Instagram post, 50 Cent captioned it:

"I ran into Joe at the game he said I don't need Therapy No MORE!"

Billboard reports that the beef between the rappers began in February 2025, when 50 mocked Irv Gotti's death, and was called out by Joe Budden over the same.

Budden claimed in a public appearance that Fif needed therapy for mocking Gott's death, which made way for an exchange of multiple shots between them online.

Expand Tweet

Nearly a week after the Knicks game, Tony Yayo brought it up during a VladTV interview (published May 1). Yayo claimed to have seen Joe Budden and 50 Cent sitting close by at the games, adding that he was "scared" for Budden.

Tony also added that he had figured nothing serious would happen between them at the games, saying:

"It’s the playoffs. You’re paying attention to the game. Madison Square Garden is like the airport. If you pop off there, you’re banned forever. It’s not a place you want to get into an altercation. You’re courtside. You start a fight there, you're gonna make the news."

Budden has yet to speak about his apparent resolution with 50 Cent at the games.

