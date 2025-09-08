Jonas Brothers surprise fans by bringing out 5SOS for an unforgettable boy band moment in LA show

The Jonas Brothers have been delighting fans with live performances since they kicked off JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown concert tour on August 10, 2025, at MetLife Stadium. Ever since, the trio has made headlines in their city-specific events not only with their career-spanning performances but with a series of special guests.In their latest tour stop, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, September 6, 2025, the boy band brought 5 Seconds of Summer onstage. Joe Jonas addressed the crowd to welcome 5SOS, saying:&quot;We've known them for a couple years now. We've had a lot of mutual collaborators as well. But deep down, these are just great people. And we love seeing great people win when they're out there doing their thing.&quot;Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)Together, the two groups performed a high-energy version of 5SOS's breakout single, She Looks So Perfect. Their recent performance marks the first time the two bands performed on the same stage since Capital FM's Summertime Ball in London in 2019.Earlier in the LA show, the Jonas Brothers also welcomed John Legend onstage to sing his famous ballad, All of Me. Legend also joined the trio for a rendition of I Believe, a song from their Happiness Begins album. 5SOS and John Legend join the list of surprise guests for the latest Jonas Brothers concerts. Previous guests include Demi Lovato, Jesse McCartney, Dean Lewis, and more.The Jonas Brothers are set to play themselves in an upcoming Christmas movieThe Jonas Brothers may be busy with the 20th anniversary tour, but their career-spanning, city-specific shows are not the only project on their table. The trio will also be starring in an upcoming Christmas film this holiday season, aptly titled A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKevin, Nick, and Joe are set to play a fictional version of themselves in the upcoming Disney+ movie about three brothers and their journey from London to their home in New York and the &quot;escalating obstacles&quot; in between. As they become more desperate to arrive home in time for the holidays, the brothers' journey becomes more chaotic.The holiday movie was first announced during the JONASCON in New Jersey on March 23, 2025, and People shared an exclusive first look at the stills from the Disney+ film. One of the stills shows Nick, Joe, and Kevin seemingly stranded on a snowy road, with Kevin carrying a suitcase. Another still showed Joe Jonas sporting an Elton John-inspired all-white, feathery get-up.Talking about the upcoming Jonas Brothers film with People in March, Nick Jonas teased that the movie is not the only surprise for the fans. &quot;One of the things that we're really excited about, and that was so appealing to us about doing this project... is that there's a full album that's coming along with the film that has some holiday music and some other music,&quot; he said.Meanwhile, Joe Jonas teased that the cameos in their holiday film is &quot;wild.&quot; Jessica Yu will be directing it, with the Jonas Brothers also serving as executive producers.A Very Jonas Christmas Movie will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, November 14, 2025.