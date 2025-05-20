Joe Jonas reunites with Aly & AJ for TikTok to ‘Potential Breakup Song’ — the track long rumored to be about him

Joe Jonas reunited with Aly and AJ Michalka for a TikTok video set to Potential Breakup Song, a track that has long been rumored to be about him. The video of the trio was posted on the DNCE frontman's account on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, featuring the three miming talking on the phone while singing the lyrics of the 2007 song.
They can be seen singing a line of the song's first verse: "It took too long, it took too long, it took too long for you to call back / And normally I would just forget that / Except for the fact that it was my birthday." As they sing the final line, "My stupid birthday," the camera zooms out to capture all three former Disney Channel stars. In the caption, Joe Jonas cheekily took inspiration from the lyrics, writing:
"Ok but I'd never do that on your birthday @Aly and AJ."
Meanwhile, the sisters' account hit back with a comment under Joe Jonas' TikTok post, debunking the rumors about Jonas being the inspiration for the song:
"And yet they STILL think it's about you."
The song may not be about Joe Jonas, but he and AJ Michalka did briefly date once. AJ revealed in a January 8, 2025, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that the Camp Rock star was her first kiss. She said that they met when the Jonas Brothers opened for them on one of their tours and that they dated for about one and a half years.
AJ and Aly Michalka wrote a song about Joe Jonas, but it's not Potential Breakup Song
Joe Jonas' recent interaction with AJ and Aly Michalka on TikTok isn't the first time they squashed the rumors that Potential Breakup Song was about the DNCE frontman. In 2020, AJ had already set the record straight about the inspiration for the 2007 track, and it wasn't Jonas. In an interview with Business Insider, she explained:
"[Potential Breakup Song] wasn't connected to any particular person. We were just like, 'Let's write a breakup song.' At the time, we weren't thinking it was going to be a breakup anthem."
She also added that none of the story behind the track was a secret and that they were always willing to share with the public. Moreover, that same year, AJ Michalka corrected a fan who said online that the song was about Joe Jonas.
YouTuber Elle Mills shared a throwback photo of Jonas and AJ on X in April 2020 and alluded to the fact that she didn't know that Potential Breakup Song, one of the "greatest songs ever written," was about Jonas. The tweet went viral and made its way to Aly and AJ, who then set the record straight. The pop due commented, "Flattery not Potential."
It turns out that they did make a song about Joe Jonas, but it wasn't Potential Breakup Song, like most people thought. It was one of the songs in their Insomniac album that was released in 2007. In Flattery, AJ and Aly sing about an ex-boyfriend who pretends to be okay after their breakup, pretending that they weren't hurt.
Aly and AJ Michalka released an explicit remake of Potential Breakup Song in 2020.