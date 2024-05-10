 "Just Kendrick taking the beef to the next level" — Fans react to second trespasser being arrested at Drake's Toronto house, days after shooting

Drakes’s Toronto residence became the target of an alleged trespassing attempt on May 9, 2024, as confirmed by the Toronto Police to XXL. The news of the trespass at the rapper’s Bridle Path residence in Toronto took place after another trespassing attempt on May 8 and a drive-by shooting outside the same residence on May 7, 2024, as reported by CityNews Toronto.

The recent trespassing incident took place on May 9, 2024, wherein the alleged trespasser tried to access Drizzy’s residence from the front gate and also got into a fight with the security guards before the police arrived. The incident took place at 3:30 pm, a Toronto Police Department spokesperson reportedly told XXL.

With the series of trespassing events and the shooting across all news platforms, fans of the One Dance singer have come up with theories of their own. Most of the alleged theories indicate that these attacks have something to do with the active feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

One of the X users was quick to pin the events on Kendrick Lamar by stating:

"It's never a trespassers, Just Kendrick taking the beef to the next level"

Additionally, some fans linked the attack to Drake mentioning "Pharrell's legacy" in his track Family Matters in the context of the alleged $3 billion chains Drizzy bought from Pharrell Williams' auction house:

“Come get his legacy out of my house” an X user tweeted.

"They just trying to regain Pharrell's legacy" another X user tweeted in the same context.

Other fans tweeted about their assumption that the attacks on Drizzy's residence have something to do with his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Another X user tweeted: "Kendrick about to make Drake have to move"

"It’s getting ridiculous now, Kendrick and his little glazers aren’t coping well," said an X user.

A fan questioned: "See what you did? @kendrickLamar"

Alleged trespass and drive-by shooting at Drake's Toronto residence

The series of events involving trespassing and shooting outside Drake’s Toronto mansion at Bridle Path began on May 7, 2024. CityNews Toronto reported the security guard outside Drizzy’s residence was shot and rushed to the Sunnybrook hospital for sustaining serious injuries. The residence’s 48-year-old guard was shot in the upper chest.

As per BBC, it remains unclear whether Drizzy was at home at the time of the incident.

On May 8, 2024, a man was apprehended outside the Toosie Slide singer’s Toronto residence for trying to gain access to the property’s grounds. According to XXL’s report, a Toronto Police representative said:

"Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property. The person was apprehended under the mental health act."

As per reports from TMZ, the Toronto Police were called to Drizzy’s residence after security seized a man trying to gain access to the rapper’s house from the front gate. The man told the security that he was there to see Drake and also indulged in an altercation with the security before he was detained.

In other news, the Toronto Police Department's Inspector Paul Krawczyk held a press conference on May 7, 2024 to discuss details of the drive-by shooting incident outside Drake's residence.

The inspector was asked if the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy had anything to do with the shooting to which Inspector Krawczyk replied that no motive linking the two incidents had been determined at the time.