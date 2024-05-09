Drake’s Toronto mansion reportedly becomes “tourist trap” after drive-by shooting

Neighbors around Drake's lavish 50,000 sq. ft Toronto mansion claim that the house on 21 Park Lane Circle in the Bridle Path neighborhood became a "tourist trap" during the weekend, filled with fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the Hotline Bling rapper.

The mansion, nicknamed The Embassy, became the spot of two back-to-back crimes, including a drive-by shooting on May 7 and an alleged trespassing on May 8. A security guard was injured in the shooting and is currently being treated in Sunnybrook Hospital.

These grave incidents followed the ongoing feud between the Canadian rapper and Kendrick Lamar, who have levied several serious accusations against each other. The two rappers engaged in a war of words in the form of diss tracks in what was one of the most eventful weeks in hip-hop in recent times.

Neighbors claim The Embassy is swarmed by Drake's fans during weekends

Following the alleged trespassing incident, the Toronto Sun reported that The Embassy regularly sees fans driving up to the mansion to meet Drake. A neighbor, who has lived in the affluent neighborhood for over 20 years, told the outlet that the place has become a "tourist trap."

He claimed to spot vehicles regularly pulling up to the house with people intent on taking pictures if they caught sight of Drake. He continued that there was always more traffic during the weekend as families camped out on the side of the road with their kids, asking security staff for permission to take pictures.

The man, who wished to remain unidentified, also added that the staff are "friendly" with fans who show up. Another person expressed her heartfelt condolences for the security guard who was injured during the drive-in shooting, calling the security staff "decent guys."

Natascha Chase, a gardening pro who works next door to The Embassy, told the Toronto Sun:

“We see the security all the time and talk to them. And they are really decent guys. I feel bad they were put in that position.”

She corroborated the neighbor's version of Drake's house becoming a "tourist trap," adding that she had often seen kids on bicycles driving up to take pictures. She also recalled a bizarre incident where a woman showed up to the house with "different wigs in her car” that had New York license plates.

“The police had to come and escort her away. But I guess you are going to get that if you are a superstar,” Chase added.

What happened at Drake's mansion this week?

Drake's Toronto mansion became the scene of two separate crimes that happened back-to-back this Tuesday and Wednesday. On May 7, a 48-year-old security guard was injured in a drive-by shooting outside The Embassy.

According to XXL Magazine, the incident, which occurred at around 2.09 am on Tuesday, left a security guard with reported gunshot wounds on his upper chest. He was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The assailant, who reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, is still at large. In a press conference that same day, Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force announced that it was too early to suggest a definitive motive, informing that the police are looking into CCTV footage of the incident.

The next day, May 8, a man was arrested for allegedly trespassing onto the grounds of The Embassy through the north service entrance gate, claiming that he was "here to see Drake."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was intercepted by security, arrested by the police under the Mental Health Act, and taken to a hospital. A police spokesperson told Toronto's CityNews:

“Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property. The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.”

The man reportedly carried a brown wallet, a pack of cigarettes, broken headphones, and what was seemingly a black-and-green-handled disposable men’s razor in a plastic bag at the time of his arrest.

It is unclear whether Drake was in the mansion at either time.

The ongoing rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been the talk of the town since both rappers dropped multiple diss tracks targeting each other. The constant back-and-forth between the two continued till the weekend, when the latter released The Heart Part 6 on May 5.

In the track, Drake denied the p*edophile allegations that Lamar accused him of in his diss tracks Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us, released on May 3 and May 4, respectively. The latter track's cover art was a satellite image of The Embassy with 13 markers representing registered s*x offenders.