Man arrested at Drake's Toronto house for alleged attempted trespassing: Everything to know about the incident

Drake's Toronto mansion, dubbed The Embassy, has come under attack for the second time this week as a man allegedly trespassed on the property. The incident, which took place on May 8, saw the Toronto Police arrest an unidentified man for trying to gain access to the grounds.

This is the second disturbing incident to occur in The Embassy in the past two days, after a security guard was injured during a shooting that happened outside The Embassy on May 7.

These events followed a highly publicized rap battle between the Toronto rapper and Kendrick Lamar, a Compton native. The two rappers have been throwing serious accusations at each other through their myriad diss tracks, including allegations that the Canadian rapper is a pedophile.

Police arrest man who allegedly trespassed onto The Embassy "to see Drake"

According to XXL Magazine, the Toronto Police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to trespass at the front gates of Drake's lavish 50,000-square-foot mansion on 21 Park Lane Circle in the Bridle Path neighborhood. A spokesperson for the police said:

"Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property. The person was apprehended under the mental health act."

As per the Toronto Sun, the man was trying to gain entrance into The Embassy through the north service entrance gate and was intercepted by security, who alleged that the man told them he was "here to see Drake."

Expand Tweet

At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, five to six Toronto Police cruisers arrived at the locations and arrested the man. Officers reportedly described the suspect as a "person in crisis." Constable Ashley Visser said that the man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to a hospital.

The police also confiscated several items from the suspect, including a brown wallet, a pack of cigarettes, broken headphones, and what was seemingly a black-and-green-handled disposable men’s razor in a plastic bag. It is unconfirmed whether the rapper was in the house at the time of the incident.

Security guard injured in a shooting outside Drake's house on Tuesday

At around 2:09 a.m. on May 7, a 48-year-old security guard was injured in a drive-by shooting outside Drake's house. According to XXL Magazine, the guard was reportedly shot in the upper chest and was unconscious when police arrived. He was moved to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

Expand Tweet

At a press conference held that same day, Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said that video footage of the shooting had been recovered. He also stated that the police were aware of the ongoing feud between the two rappers, adding:

“I cannot speak to a motive at this time, because it’s so early, but as we get information we will share it with you.”

He refused to reveal whether the rapper was in his house at the time of the shooting.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rivalry has been ongoing for years but recently escalated when Lamar dropped an incendiary verse in Like That, dissing both Drake and J. Cole in March 2024.

This came after J. Cole dubbed the trio the "big three" of hip-hop in First Person Shooter when the song came out in December 2023.

What followed was a back-and-forth between Drake and Lamar after J. Cole bowed out of the feud with an apology to the Pulitzer Prize winner. So far, both rappers have released four diss tracks each, volleying a series of grave allegations at each other.