"Drake could fall and break his toe" — Kurupt asks Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar to "stop it" after Toronto shooting

Rapper Kurupt recently warned Drake and Kendrick Lamar about the ramifications of their sensationalized ongoing feud that saw the two rappers go head to head as they released scathing diss tracks filled with accusations against each other.

The Dogg Pound rapper appeared on the Bootleg Kev Show on May 7 to talk about the rap battle. On the show, he heard Lamar's latest diss, Not Like Us, for the first time. While he enjoyed the song, calling it "banging," he was also quick to draw up the downsides of a public beef:

"This is why this is not healthy, my n*gga. Anything can happen. Drake could fall and break his toe and 'Oh that's what you get for f*cking with Kendrick.' Don't do that," he said.

Kurupt also called for the two rappers to stop their feud on learning that a shooting occurred outside Drake's Toronto house in the early hours of May 7. The incident left one person injured and it is unclear whether the rapper was at home at the time.

Kurupt calls for a stop to the Drake-Lamar feud, says it is not as "real" as the Tupac-Biggie clash

Kurupt is the latest rapper in line to weigh in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing rap battle. Previously, Metro Boomin and Rick Ross sided with Lamar, while Mack Maine took Drizzy's side.

Speaking on the Bootleg Kev Show on Tuesday, Kurupt compared the ongoing Drake and Lamar feud to Biggie and Tupac's rivalry in the 90s. On hearing about the shooting outside Drizzy's Toronto mansion that left one person injured, he said:

"This sh*t's real, cuz. Life is precious, my n*gga. So if y'all ain’t gonna fight, stop it…This ain't funny. When I went to war, I wanted to fight. It was real! When 'Pac and Biggie was into it, it was real. This sh*t ain't real," he said.

Kurupt, whose birthname is Ricardo Emmanuel Brown, is one of the most prolific West Coast rappers, who was at his peak when the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry was at its height in the 1990s. He also lived through the real-life ramifications that followed this rivalry that ended with hip-hop big weights and friends-turned-rivals Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G, aka Biggie, shot and killed.

For the unversed, Shakur was one of the all-time greats associated with West Coast hip-hop and Biggie was the same for the East Coast. The two were friends during the initial stages of their careers, but after the former was ambushed in New York City in 1994, they turned into bitter rivals.

According to AP News, what followed was a series of diss tracks directed towards each other, including Shakur's Hit 'Em Up, widely considered by hip-hop fans to be one of the best diss songs. Their careers came to an end when the two were killed in separate drive-by shootings within six months of each other.

Drake's Toronto mansion involved in a shooting incident that left one injured

According to The Guardian, police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside Drake's Toronto mansion in the affluent Bridle Path neighborhood. The shooting, which took place at around 2 am on May 7, left a security guard seriously wounded. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Expand Tweet

Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk informed reporters that the police were combing through security footage to identify the assailant, who reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. Krawczyk also said they were aware of the mounting tension between Drake and Lamar, but didn't link the shooting to the feud.

“It is so early in the investigation that we don’t have a motive at this time,” he said.

It is unclear whether Drake was in the mansion at the time of the shooting. A satellite shot of the 50,000 sq. ft mansion was used as the cover picture for Lamar's Not Like Us.