“Just know today was your last day playing with me"- Megan Thee Stallion blasts 'fake a**' AI-generated tape on X

Megan Thee Stallion has finally spoken up and slammed the AI-generated deep fake video doing the rounds on social media. The fiasco started on June 8, 2024, when a doctored clip of Megan Thee Stallion surfaced on the internet, and started catching everyone’s attention. However, as the clip reached the rapper, she took to X and commented on the “fake as*” clip.

Megan Thee Stallion said:

“It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake as* sh*t. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.”

While it remains unclear where the clip originated from, Uproxx reported that it gained popularity after a blogger, Milagro Gramz, liked it and encouraged others to watch it. Soon enough, fans and supporters of the rapper stepped in and asked people to report the video so that it did not spread further.

Megan Thee Stallion responds to her AI-generated video

Many social media users also commented on Megan Thee Stallion’s post asking her to take legal action against Milagro, the originator of the AI-generated video. However, it is not yet clear if the rapper will be taking any legal action.

Not just Megan Thee Stallion, but other celebrities have also fallen prey to AI-generated deep fake videos on social media

Megan Thee Stallion’s deep fake video spreading on social media has once again raised eyebrows about artificial intelligence, as the rapper is definitely not the first celebrity to fall prey to the technology. In the past, many celebrities’ fake videos have gone viral as the use of artificial intelligence is on the rise.

One such celebrity was Cardi B, who threatened to sue in August, last year, after a number of images and audios of her husband, Offset, claiming that he cheated on her, started going viral.

Other celebrities who have also been in the same situation are Beyonce and Nicki Minaj, whose AI-generated images enjoying a vacation have gone viral in the past year.

However, Megan Thee Stallion’s video has once again left the masses concerned as such videos can be misleading, due to them looking authentic and real. However, the rapper’s clarification on X made it clear that the video being spread was fake, and did not belong to the Not My Fault singer.

On the other hand, amidst the drama, fans and followers were delighted to see Megan in Latto’s Sunday Service. The song was released on June 7, 2024, and also featured Flo Milli with Megan.

On the other hand, Megan is now gearing up for the release of her third studio album, Megan, which is all set to release on June 28, 2024.

To promote her album, Megan has also been headlining The Hot Girl Summer Tour, which started on May 14, 2024, in Minneapolis and is all set to conclude in Washington D.C. on July 27, 2024. In these three months, the rapper will be seen in 35 shows across various cities and countries in North America and Europe.