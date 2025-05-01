Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly filing a medical malpractice suit against celebrity dentist Thomas Connelly

Kanye West, now known as Ye, and his wife, Bianca Censori, have reportedly initiated legal action against Beverly Hills-based celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas P. Connelly. As per a formal 90-day notice of intent filed under California law on May 2, the couple plans to sue Connelly for medical malpractice, fraud, and gross negligence.

According to a press release obtained by Page Six on May 1, the couple's legal team alleges that Connelly caused Ye serious harm by administering controlled and uncontrolled substances- including nitrous oxide- and billing him $50,000 per month for the gas.

The couple also claims that the dentist attempted to gain control over Kanye West's fashion brand Yeezy LLC during a time when the rapper was allegedly incapacitated.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori allege fraud

The notice outlines claims of fraud, medical malpractice, professional negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Bianca Censori and Kanye West allege that Connelly exposed Ye to excessive amounts of nitrous oxide in the spring of 2024, leading to "neurological, physical, psychological, and emotional trauma," as well as chemical dependency.

The couple is also reportedly citing "financial damages, loss of consortium, and diminished quality of life." The press release claims Connelly was "charging Ye $50,000 a month for the administration of nitrous oxide" while simultaneously positioning himself to "gain access to and control over" Ye's intellectual property and business assets.

The 90-day notice is a legal requirement in California that gives healthcare providers advance warning before a malpractice suit can be officially filed. This period allows both parties time to potentially resolve the matter outside court or prepare for litigation.

These legal accusations follow earlier public claims made by Milo Yiannopoulos, Kanye West's former chief of staff. In August 2024, Yiannopoulos alleged that Connelly enabled Ye's dependency on nitrous oxide and filed a complaint with the California Dental Board.

He called Connelly a "dangerous predator" and accused him of preying on "high-profile African-American celebrities." Yiannopoulos also alleged that Connelly's actions impaired Ye's judgment and decision-making, giving the dentist opportunities to financially exploit the artist.

Connelly denied all allegations at the time. A representative for the dentist called Yiannopoulos' claims "factually inaccurate, defamatory, and deliberately misleading." No formal legal proceedings followed those accusations in 2024 until now.

Dr. Connelly is a high-profile cosmetic dentist known for treating celebrities and athletes. He previously made headlines in January 2024 for installing an $850,000 titanium prosthodontic piece in Ye's mouth, replacing the rapper's natural teeth. Connelly has also worked with artists such as Post Malone, for whom he installed diamond-studded dental prosthetics.

Often referred to as the "Father of Diamond Dentistry," Connelly has cultivated a celebrity following. However, the current legal notice could significantly impact both his practice and reputation, depending on how the case unfolds.

As of now, no official lawsuit has been filed, but the formal notice sets the legal clock ticking. If no resolution is reached within 90 days, Kanye West and Censori are expected to formally sue Connelly in California court. The case could bring more details about the alleged incidents into the public eye, including medical records and financial documents.

Kanye West has not publicly commented on the matter. As of May 2025, he has not announced any new music projects. Bianca Censori, meanwhile, has not responded publicly either.

