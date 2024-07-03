Kanye West reportedly refused to pay his lawyer Brian Brumfield during fan assault case

Rapper Kanye West is in the news yet again, this time after his lawyer Brian Brumfield asked for permission to officially be removed as the counsel for the singer. Brumfield was recently fired by West and the rapper cut off all contact with him. The rapper reportedly hasnot paid the lawyyer for his services as well.

According to a news report by the magazine In Touch Weekly on July 3, Kanye West’s attorney filed an official motion to drop the singer as his client in court.

In the motion, Brumfield declared that the rapper had ended their professional relationship on June 21, and there had not been any contact after that. The lawyer also stated that he had not been paid for the latest lawsuit. He said,

“Defendant, Kanye West, terminated relationship on 6/21/2024. Defendant also will not speak to counsel and Defendant refuses to pay counsel as well.”

A hearing has been set up to address the matter later this month.

Brumfield represented Kanye West in a lawsuit by Justin Poplawski

This news comes shortly after a lawsuit was filed against Kanye West by Justin Poplawski, who claims to have allegedly been assaulted by the rapper. Brumfield was supposed to represent West in this trial.

According to Poplawski, the incident took place on January 13, 2022, in Downtown Los Angeles. He allegedly asked West for an autograph, following which the rapper lost his cool and told him,

“I’m going to make a f—king example out of you.”

Justin Poplawski also claimed that Kanye West punched him in the face and asked whether he wanted to get attacked “for real.” The man then asked the rapper for an apology but he was allegedly refused, making him sue for damages. West has denied all the charges and during the trial, argued,

“Defendant is informed and believes, and based on such information and belief, alleges that Defendant was justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint.”

Prior to getting himself removed as counsel, Brian Brumfield had represented the singer and argued,

“All of the purported causes of action in the Complaint are barred to the extent [West] acted in defense of himself and/or others.”

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are currently facing a number of lawsuits

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are currently dealing with a number of lawsuits, and thus the news of firing his lawyer has come as a surprise to many.

The couple are currently facing a lawsuit by former employees, who worked for the rapper to create a new streaming service to compete with Spoify and Apple Music. They claim that they had to deal with a toxic work environment, with supervisors using inappropriate language with them. Some members also alleged to have been called “slaves”.

There was also a claim that one of the people in charge, Milo Yiannopoulos, sent links to po*nogrpahic websites to the employees. However, Yiannopoulos has denied the claims.

Amidst the surfeit of legal trouble, West is allegedly currently visiting Moscow. While a public appearance has not been made, a clip featuring several West fans chanting his name outside a luxury hotel is making rounds on social media, leading to rumors.

If proven true, West would be the first A-list American celebrity to go to Russia since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine War.

