“Get that yeezy money from him”: Internet reacts as Kanye West faces lawsuit over unauthorized use of Donna Summer’s edited sample in Vultures 1

Kanye West again became controversial after Donna Summer filed a lawsuit against the rapper for unauthorized usage of one of her songs. As per People, the Hot Stuff singer is suing West along with Ty Dolla $ign claiming that her song, I Feel Live, was used by the two without her permission on their track, Good (Don’t Die.)

Summer claimed that the Vultures 1 song used parts of her song "shamelessly." Her complaint stated:

"Despite this denial, Defendants shamelessly used instantly recognizable portions of Summer’s hit song. The musicians arrogantly and unilaterally decided they would simply steal the song."

As per reports, the complaint has been filed by Bruce Sudano, the second husband of Donna Summer, on behalf of the singer. Apart from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, he also named Yeezy Record Label, LLC Yzy Snd and 10 Does in the complaint.

The complaint filed by Donna Summer and her husband also called Kanye West a "controversial public figure," and discussed how many brands disassociated from him because of his controversies.

Social media users reacted to Kanye West being sued by Donna Summer

While there is no denying that anything related to Kanye West becomes headlines instantly, on the other hand, Donna Summer has also ignited a new controversy by stating how the singer and her company "prohibited" using the song's line in early February.

Stating how the song was "prohibited against any licensee covering I Feel Love," Donna also mentioned that they denied using the "soundalike," or even the edited samples.

The controversy has now made Kanye West’s songs unavailable on most platforms, as they have been removed from the digital streaming platforms at the request of Summer’s legal team.

The song by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign was released on February 10, 2024. While the song has been going viral ever since it was released, social media users are now slamming the artists for the alleged claims being made by Summer. At the moment, neither Kanye West nor Ty Dolla $ign has responded to the accusations or reactions of the masses.