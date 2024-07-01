Why are Kanye West and Milo Yiannopoulos being sued by former Yeezy employees? New lawsuit alleges abusive workplace, unpaid wage, and more

Rapper Kanye West and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulo have found themselves in deep waters after the two were sued by a group of former Yeezy employees. As per the lawsuit, the employees have accused the two of “fostering a racist environment,” and stated that Kanye and Milo used to force employees to work “insanely long hours.”

Stating how the Ye’s company engaged in “forced labor and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment,” the Can’t Tell Me Nothing singer’s former employees have also alleged that he used to make false promises to pay them, and openly called them “new slaves.”

On the other hand, the lawsuit against Milo and Ye also mentions that the rapper’s wife, Bianca Censori, used to send explicit videos to the staff, which were also accessible to many minors. As per Deadline, the videos were sent to be used for the development of West’s p*rn app, due to which Milo had resigned.

Yeezy, often called, YZY, is a media and fashion brand started by Kanye West. The company was launched on August 6, 2013, and began its clothing line in 2015.

The brand also partnered with Adidas, however, the partnership ended in October 2022, following Kanye’s anti-Semitic comments about the Jews.

Kanye West and Milo Yiannopoulos promised employees to pay them $120,000 after the completion of a new app

Ye and Milo have ended up in a tough situation after a group of former employees working with Yeezy filed a lawsuit against the duo.

As per TMZ, the employees alleged that Kanye initially hired them to work on his YZYVSN app, as he wanted to use it to promote his new albums. The lawsuit states that he promised to pay them $120,000, if “they completed the app.”

The employees mentioned that the new app was to be a service app and be a rival to Spotify, Apple Music, and many other music streaming apps. The lawsuit also mentions that the idea of the app came after Ye expressed that he does not want to spend money on these apps to promote his new albums, namely, Vultures and Vultures 2.

For the same, Milo, the former chief of staff at Ye, hired a group of developers, which comprised of black members, and even included teens, to work remotely. In their complaint, the staff mentioned that they mostly used Zoom, Slack and other applications to stay in touch with Kanye, who promised them to pay a whopping amount, if they worked “without complaining.”

However, Kanye West then asked them to sign a non-disclosure agreement and threatened to not pay them, and fire them if they did not abide by the same.

At the same time, the lawsuit also mentions how Ye and Milo used to send chat messages to their employees with a Black skin emoji, and often called one of the team members a “school shooter.”

While the employees are now asking for compensation for the damages for unpaid wages and overtime, they are also seeking money for the “emotional distress” caused by Ye, Milo, and Yeezy.

As the news continues to spread on social media, it has created a buzz amongst the masses who are constantly bashing Ye for yet another lawsuit.

At the moment, neither Ye nor Milo has responded to the lawsuit, or given their take on the same.