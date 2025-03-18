"Keep Puffy!" — Eddie Griffin tells Trump to pardon R. Kelly, calls out music executives for taking R&B singer's residual checks while he's in prison

On Monday, March 14, @ArtOfDialogue_ posted a video clip of Eddie Griffin in a news studio, where the comedian talked about R. Kelly's music and appealed for his pardon. Griffin started off saying:

Ad

"Let this n***a out of prison, we need music like that, what the f**k? Put a studio in the goddamn penitentiary... Let him out. Keep Puffy!"

Eddie Griffin then went on to sing R. Kelly's remix of Residuals, calling it a hit track and claiming he could do more similar hits, if given an opportunity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Eddie Griffin also went as far as to address President Donald Trump by his last name, asking him to let R. Kelly out of prison.

"Trump, stop f**king around with MSNBC News and all that sh*t and pardon R. Kelly, let the n***a out, goddamnit. We need hit music, goddamnit."

Eddie Griffin then appeared to march out of the studio by repeatedly chanting

Ad

"Free R. Kelly! Free R. Kelly!"

According to PBS.org, R. Kelly was convicted in a Brooklyn federal court in 2021, charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering, much like Sean Diddy Combs. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, appealed to get the lawsuit against the singer-songwriter dropped, which was declined in court.

In 2022, the court sentenced Kelly to 30 years of prison, concluding that he exploited his fame for over 25 years to s*xually abuse girls and young women. The appeals court further read:

Ad

"Enabled by a constellation of managers, assistants, and other staff for over twenty-five years, Kelly exploited his fame to lure girls and young women into his grasp... Evidence at trial showed that he would isolate them from friends and family, control nearly every aspect of their lives, and abuse them verbally, physically, and s*xually."

Ad

It also claimed that R.Kelly even gave his victims herpes without previously disclosing the information about his STD.

Eddie Griffin called Diddy "a dead man" in a YouTube video last year

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before voicing his opinion about R. Kelly and his music, Eddie Griffin has also talked about another rapper who is currently behind bars. In September 2024, he uploaded a YouTube video of himself reviewing Diddy's predicament in light of his recent arrest. There, he said:

"I wonder who going to get the money, there's got to be a $100million hit on this, there's a contest in the penitentiary right now."

Ad

He further commented on Diddy's personality, saying:

"Your ego got out of whack because you was controlling everything at them freak parties... now you've chopped both your feet and your hands off and your head's coming next"

Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, from outside of the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City. The hip-hop mogul was charged with s*x trafficking and transportation to engage in pr*stituion. When his indictment was revealed, it was found that his residences in Miami and Los Angeles were both raided, with the discovery of more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.

Ad

Daily Mail also reported that Diddy allegedly controlled his victims with drugs, and uses threats to keep them compliant. These claims were also supported by the lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, in 2023.

At the time, Diddy had to beg to remain out of prison and was ready to give up his own home along with his mother's, to pay for a $50 million surety.

Diddy has continued to deny all the allegations made in the charges pressed against him and is looking forward to fight for justice as he awaits trial, scheduled on May 5, 2025. His multiple requests for a bail have been denied in the court, with the prosecutors citing him as a "flight risk" considering his wealth and connections outside of prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback