"Kendrick got people in Drake city dissing him" — Internet reacts as TikTokers dance to 'Not Like Us' in OVO store

In the aftermath of Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef, fans have taken to picking sides. On Saturday, May 25, 2024, a TikTok user (@Vozzit) posted a video dancing to Lamar's Not Like Us in an OVO store owned by Drake.

The feud between K. Dot and Drizzy dates back to 2013 but escalated on March 22, 2024, when Lamar made a guest appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That, which took aim at Drake. Since then, both rappers have released diss tracks against each other, including Drakes, Family Matters, Taylor Made Freestyle, and The Heart Part 6, and Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, and Meet the Grahams.

Needless to say, internet users were quick to react to the viral video. One X user (@AlphaKabin4) reacting to the video wrote:

"LMFAOOO KENDRICK got people in Drake city dissing him."

Here are some comments seen under @ArtOfDialogue_'s post on X.

"Boy clout is a helluva drug," one wrote.

"I was wondering when someone was going to do this," commented @Outlastthislife.

Others pointed out the store employee too found it funny.

"This is corny. The ppl at the store just working trying to do their job," one added.

"You can literally hear one of the store workers laughing," another commented.

"Kendrick my GOAT but, nah this kinda lame," added one user.

In 6:16 in LA, Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake saying his OVO staff members are working against him

Back in 2012, the Hotline Bling singer, along with producer Noah Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib, founded the Toronto-based record label OVO Sound. (To be noted, Drizzy has associated himself with the OVO brand since 2006). Under the label's banner, the rapper has launched a radio station and clothing brand.

During the ongoing feud between Drizzy and Lamar, the latter released 6:16 in LA on May 3, 2024, where he dissed Drake, suggesting that his OVO staff members are working against him.

"Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let’s see/Have you ever though that OVO is workin’ for me?"

By early May, the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy had cooled down with the latter getting the last word in, but many online declared Lamar as the unofficial winner.

However, their beefing spilled to external parties, with people picking sides including other rappers like Rick Ross and Metro Boomin who shared their diatribes against the Canadian singer.

Fans also took to picking sides. On Tuesday, May 7, the front window of Drizzy’s London OVO store on Carnaby Street was vandalized. A graffiti artist tagged the pane with the line, "they not like us."

The line is taken from Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us and has become synonymous with the Compton rapper's supporters. According to Chart Data, the song became the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify.

To make matters worse, on the same day the graffiti was discovered, Drizzy's security guard was injured outside the rapper's Toronto home due to a shooting.

Drizzy has not commented on the recent development.