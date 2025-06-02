Kesha brings out Jake Shears for surprise duet at U.K. festival before kicking off tour

Kesha headlined the Mighty Hoopla festival on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Brockwell Park in London. The festival is known for its celebration of the queer culture and the Grammy-nominated singer delighted the audience with her 13-song set, including renditions of her biggest hits like Timber, Your Love Is My Drug, Tik Tok, Blow, and more.

But besides her rocking performance, another part of the singer's show made headlines. She brought a surprise guest onstage, Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears for a mashup of her 2011 classic We R Who We R and the pop band's 2012 hit Let's Have a Kiki. The surprise performance of the two gives the festival-goers a taste of what's to come for her T*ts Out Tour this coming July.

Besides the mashup of the two hits toward the end of Kesha's set, their performance also included a duet of her song Cannibal, her chart-topping single initially released in 2010. However, it got a resurgence on the Billboard charts in 2020 because of TikTok, reaching No.31 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart.

The Joyride singer is gearing T*ts Out summer tour with Scissor Sisters, Slayyyter, and Rose Gray, which will kick off at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater in West Valley on July 1, 2025. She is scheduled for stops at arenas and amphitheaters all over the US throughout July until August 10 in Tampa's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater.

Kesha is gearing up for the release of her album . (Period)

One month remains until a new Kesha album is out. On March 27, shortly after the release of her new single with T-Pain, Yippee-Ki-Yay, the singer revealed that her sixth album, which she titled "." will be released on July 4, 2025. It's her first project where she's calling all the shots, not that she's an independent artist after being signed to a major label for over a decade.

In an exclusive interview with People, published on March 24, 2025, the singer talked about her upcoming 11-track album and what it's all about:

"This record really is the first time that I have no one's claws in my back. It's an album showcasing all the different sides of me, from psychosis s*x demon to really vulnerable, confessional songs."

With the amount of liberation she had while making the album, phonically and creatively, she said that it felt like it was her first record. Her upcoming album will feature previously released singles Joyride, her first track from her own label, Kesha Records, Delusional, and Yippee-Ki-Yay.

She has been teasing the album earlier in the year with an oversized pink period icon. According to the release, per Billboard, . (Period) 'transcends pop norms to create a raw, daring, and intensely personal sonic journey, a defiant act of self-expression that refuses to adhere to expectations or play it safe."

. (Period) will follow her last album, Gag Order, which was released in 2023 with RCA Records and Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records. Kesha has been in a long-running legal drama with Dr. Luke, whom she alleged had physically and s*xually abused her in 2014, which was only settled in 2023.

Kesha will also be touring the UK and Europe in March 2026.

