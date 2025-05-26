“Leaving without a baby is a win” — Internet reacts to Angela Simmons’ cryptic message amid split rumors with Yo Gotti

Model and entrepreneur Angela Simmons recently shared a cryptic message on social media, fueling rumors of a split with rapper Yo Gotti. Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, May 23, 2025, Simmons wrote:

"I want. What wants me in life. In all areas. What flows FLOWS. What goes GOES."

The post comes just days after an "insider close to the couple" told Media Take Out that the pair, who have publicly been in a relationship since 2023, had called it quits.

The Instagram handle @theshaderoom posted a screenshot of Simmons' IG story, and as the story continued to fuel speculation about their split, internet users were quick to react.

"Leaving without a baby is a win," one user commented.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Many took Angela Simmons' IG story as a confirmation that she separated from Yo Gotti.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, some others pointed out that netizens were reading too much into a post.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Yo Gotti first revealed his crush on Angela Simmons in his 2015 hit Down In The DM

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons first went public with their relationship during New Year’s Eve 2022. According to HipHopDX, they began dating sometime in 2022. At the time, the Tennessee native shared a romantic photo shoot with Angela on Instagram. Meanwhile, the model shared a series of pictures from the photoshoot with the message, "You are all I need and more," as per the outlet.

Notably, the rapper first revealed his "crush" on Simmons in his 2015 hit Down In The DM, where Yo Gotti rapped:

"I love the 'Gram, I love the 'Gram (I love the 'Gram) / I'm addicted to it, I know I am (I know I am) / And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons."

The CMG The Label founder also name-dropped Angela in his 2017 collab with Chris Brown, Save It For Me. Referencing Simmons' then-engagement to Sutton Tennyson, he sang that it only made him want the model more. He wrote:

"Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her/ Her n**ga cuffed her, married, it made me madder / I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster."

Angela shares a son with Tennyson, and they called off their engagement later that year. Tennyson was shot and killed outside his home in November 2018.

Simmons and Yo Gotti sparked romance rumors in September 2022, when they were spotted partying together at a nightclub during the model's 35th birthday.

The couple has since maintained a relatively smooth relationship, with rumors of an engagement surfacing in September 2024. According to Vibe, the rapper allegedly took Simmons for a romantic getaway during her 37th birthday, where he reportedly proposed. However, these speculations were never confirmed.

However, in a May 2025 article, MTO, citing an "insider," reported that the pair called it quits. The source claimed that the separation didn't happen overnight, adding:

"Angela felt like she was putting in more effort than she was getting back. Yo Gotti’s schedule was nonstop—studios, business, appearances—and she started feeling like she wasn’t a priority."

Notably, the source suggested that Simmons was frustrated by Yo Gotti's closeness with one of the artists from his record label, GloRilla.

The rapper himself shared a cryptic Instagram post on Sunday (May 25) with the caption:

"Lonely in London.."

Simmons later took to her Instagram story again and posted the word "Hmm," which many speculate is in response to Yo Gotti's post.

Neither has publicly commented on the reports of their split.

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More