⁠"Let this moment be the start of healing" - Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly breaks silence after son Trace's letter

Days after Billy Ray Cyrus’ son Trace shared an open letter to his father and expressed his concerns about how the family is “genuinely worried” about him, Billy has now opened up about the fiasco. Sharing a clip of his 2009 track, Somebody Said a Prayer, on January 26, 2025, on his YouTube channel, he captioned the video:

"Sunday callin. Giving thanks for the California Rain. Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing ❤️‍🩹 for us all. 'The past does not equal the future.' Amen 🙏🏼"

It is worth noting that the video shared by Billy Ray Cyrus on YouTube also features his son, Trace. The whole matter started after Trace Cyrus shared a picture of him in his childhood days with his father on January 23, 2025, and wrote how he has thought of Billy as the “coolest person ever.”

Billy Ray, now 63, became Trace's father in 1993, as he and Tish Cyrus adopted him. While Tish and Billy got divorced in 2022, they have three kids: Brazen, Miley, and Noah Cyrus.

The two were also parents to Brandi, whom Tish brought into the marriage. Billy has another son Christopher from his previous relationship.

“I barely recognize now”- Trace’s message for father Billy Ray Cyrus explored

Trace Cyrus created headlines when he shared a picture of himself and his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and wrote that he always wanted to be like him. He also spoke about the day Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife adopted him. The 35-year-old said:

“The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

He continued by stating how Noah, Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter, wants him “to be a part of her life.” He alleged that Noah “deserves better,” as Trace claimed that Billy Ray Cyrus has not “even been there for her.” Trace also said:

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you, Dad.”

Trace concluded by revealing that he has been “clean from alcohol” for over a year and a half, and feels amazing about it. He also stated how they have not spoken to each other in a while and asks his father to “reach” him, whenever he wishes to “receive the help.”

However, things went south once again when Trace uploaded another post on Instagram on January 26, 2025, just after Billy Ray Cyrus uploaded the video on YouTube.

Alleging how his father “threatened” him, Trace exclaimed that “everyone close” to him is now “terrified” to tell him “how they really feel.” Asking him to “get help,” Trace said:

“Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself."

He concluded:

“I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man.”

Neither Billy Ray Cyrus nor Trace detailed what exactly went wrong between the two and the family. At the moment, Billy has not commented on Trace’s allegation of him threatening his own son.

