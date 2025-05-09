"Let’s hold singers accountable": Fans react as Clairo cancels Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona due to logistical issues

Clairo has announced that she will not be performing at the 2025 Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, citing 'logistical issues' as the reason for the cancellation. The decision, revealed via the festival's official Instagram page on May 9, has drawn criticism from fans who feel blindsided by the short notice, with the festival scheduled to take place from June 4 to June 8.

The 26-year-old singer, known for hits like Pretty Girl and Charm, was originally slated to perform on June 6 alongside artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, HAIM, Beach House, TV On The Radio, and Wet Leg. In her statement, Clairo expressed her regret, saying,

"Hi Barcelona friends, unfortunately, I'm not able to make it to Primavera this year and I’m so sad about it, because Primavera is iconic and returning to the fest is something I’ve been looking forward to for ages. There are some logistical issues with getting my show to/from Primavera that have forced my hand here."

She added, "I never want to give my fans anything but the absolute best set I can do, and that won’t be possible at this time. I’m so sorry again and I hope to be able to make it up to you sooner than later.'

Fan reactions to the singer's cancellation have been mixed, with some expressing disappointment over the late announcement.

"Logistical issues being incompetence. Let’s hold singers accountable for their bad decisions. People have spent a good amount of money on those tickets and she only bothered to announce the cancellation less than 1 month away. And it’s not the first time…" an X user stated.

"This is like the vienna eras tour but for the alternative community," another X user wrote.

"Logistical issues'? It’s a month away—fix it. Feel bad for fans who bought tickets just for her," another X user commented.

On the other hand, some fans expressed understanding.

"Unfortunate but hopefully she gets to perform soon again," one fan said.

"Such a bummer! Hopefully Clairo can reschedule or make it up to fans soon," one more fan shared.

"It's unfortunate, but hopefully Clairo will be able to make it to the next event!" tweeted another one on X.

Primavera Sound organizers also addressed the cancellation, stating,

'We regret to announce that Clairo has cancelled her performance at Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025. We are deeply saddened by this news and share the fans’ frustration. We, too, were very much looking forward to welcoming her again at Primavera Sound Barcelona.'

The festival, which sold out five months in advance, will still feature headliners such as Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter. Despite Clairo's withdrawal, the lineup remains stacked with artists like LCD Soundsystem, FKA Twigs, HAIM, Jamie xx, Fontaines D.C., Beach House, and IDLES, who are set to perform across multiple stages at Parc del Fòrum.

Clairo is also still set to perform at BST Hyde Park in London on the 5th and 6th of June, then Governors Ball in New York on June 8. Further down the summer, on August 1, she will grace the stage at Hinterland Festival in Iowa and will grace the Lollapalooza Festival on August 2, 2025.

She is also said to be performing at All Things Go on the 20th in Washington and on the 23rd in New York, where nothing is known about the logistical ins and outs of such dates.

Primavera Sound, now in its 23rd edition, will take place at Parc del Fòrum from June 4 to June 8. Despite Clairo’s cancellation, the festival remains one of Europe's most anticipated events, with a diverse lineup that includes indie rock, pop, and electronic acts.

