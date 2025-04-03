"Lets be real we all wait for Kanye" - Netizens react to South Park season 27 reportedly featuring Sean Diddy Combs

South Park season 27, which is set to premiere on July 9, will reportedly address Sean Diddy Combs' recent legal scandal on the series. The rapper is currently facing charges of alleged s*x trafficking and racketeering and is incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NYC.

The new trailer for South Park season 27 was unveiled on April 2, which seemingly featured an animated caricaturish version of Diddy, in a space-traveller avatar.

Fans took to X to react to the appearance of Diddy in the trailer, as many suggested other rappers who could get featured, including Kanye West. One X user wrote:

"Lets be real we all wait for Kanye."

"Wonder what they'll do with Ye," a fan agreed.

"How many seasons are there and why is Diddy gonna be on it," another user asked.

"Canada better start building some walls... Diddy’s got his sights set on them," a netizen observed from the trailer.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Diddy's alleged appearance in the trailer:

"Diddy's role seems to be more symbolic and comedic," a fan remarked.

"I swear to God, if it's baby oil in that gun lol....," another person added.

"Diddy has one of the most unique faces, not a single cameo in south park has ever been close to this recognizable," another X user commented.

South Park's last season was released two years ago. The show remained off air during the 2024 US elections, which was done on purpose according to its creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

An accuser alleges Diddy s*xually assaulted him in presence of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Lebron James in new lawsuit

In a new lawsuit, a man named Joseph Manzaro accused incarcerated rapper Sean Diddy Combs of allegedly s*xually assaulting him at a party in April 2015. The new lawsuit alleges that the incident took place in the presence of certain renowned celebrities, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Lebron James.

According to the complaint, Manzaro was drugged and taken to a home in Star Island, Miami. The property was allegedly owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan and the occasion was Combs' son, Christian King Combs' birthday. The complaint suggested that when Gloria saw Manzaro in a "deteriorating state", she offered to call an ambulance, but Estefan urged against it.

The lawsuit further alleged that Joseph Manzaro was reportedly taken to Combs' mansion through an underground tunnel by former adult film star, Adria English. She has also been named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Manzaro then alleged that he found himself in a room with Jay-Z and Beyoncé while he had a s*x toy strapped to his face.

Joseph Manzaro described the event as a "freak-off" in his lawsuit. Combs' legal team denied all allegations from Manzaro. Alex Spiro, the rapper's chief lawyer said in a statement via PEOPLE:

"This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday. No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed."

Emilio and Gloria Estefan have also denied all charges in their official statement, as they were named as defendants. Meanwhile, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Lebron James were not named as defendants.

Manzaro's lawsuit is the latest addition to a barrage of legal suits against Combs, who is due to face trial in May 2025.

