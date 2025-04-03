New Diddy lawsuit takes wild turn as accuser claims LeBron James and Beyonce witnessed ‘freak-off’ event

Embattled music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a new human trafficking lawsuit, with the latest accuser alleging that LeBron James and Beyonce are among the celebrities who witnessed him in one of the recording producer's "freak-off" events.

Joseph Manzaro, in a civil case filed in the state of Florida on April 1, alleged that he was taken against his will from his home and sexually abused and injured in a forceful and organized activity arranged by Diddy and others in 2015.

LA Lakers superstar James and recording industry power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z were named as witnesses in the lawsuit.

Manzaro also alleged that Gloria and Emilio Esteves and LeBron James saw him before he was taken inside Diddy's home.

LeBron James at Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor match in 2017. - Source: Getty

A spokesperson for James vehemently denied the allegation, labeling it as "false" and does not deserve a response, telling TMZ:

"This is demonstrably false and doesn't even merit a report or response. A basic internet search shows what LeBron was doing all of April 2015. He was playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers and never in Miami."

Diddy has also denied Manzaro's allegations, as well as the lawyers and representatives of Beyonce, Jay-Z, and the Estefans.

Last year, Diddy was indicted for sex trafficking and other charges, accused of using his companies to transport women and male sex workers to take part in sexual activities, described as "freak offs."

He has pleaded not guilty in the case and is now in jail ahead of his federal trial set for May.

LeBron James focused on playoff push amid latest allegations

While new allegations have come up linking him to the Diddy case, LeBron James is focused on helping the LA Lakers in their playoff push as the NBA regular season winds up.

The Lakers, currently in the fourth spot in the Western Conference with a 46-29 record, are looking to fortify their spot in the top 4 to ensure homecourt advantage at least in the opening round of the playoffs with their remaining seven games.

Four of their games left are to be played on the road, including two against West top seeds OKC Thunder.

"For us obviously, our mission is to lock in a playoff spot and not have to play in the play-in. So, we understand what's at stake," James said.

The Lakers have won their last two games and will play the Golden State Warriors in an important contest with playoff implications on Thursday at home.

