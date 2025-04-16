Lil Yachty gives away his Air Force 1s in New York after making fans play "Stone, Paper, Scissor"

Rapper Lil Yachty surprised a group of fans during an appearance in New York City. On April 15, 2025, Georgia rapper Miles Parks McCollum, known professionally as Lil Yachty, took to his Instagram account to hint at an upcoming giveaway. He stated that he had several pairs of Nike Air Force 1s, and anyone hoping to get their hands on a pair should head outside.

As a result, numerous fans were seen following Yachty's cue, and several walked away with a pair of Air Force 1s after winning a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, as captured in viral videos circulating online.

Lil Yachty turns street game into sneaker giveaway

Yachty gave away on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@lilyachty)

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the American rapper Lil Yachty posted a picture of an Air Force 1 collab in NYC on his Instagram story. In the post, Yachty suggested that he has around 17 pieces in the size range from 4 to 11 and updated that he is available for the collab —

"i got 16, 17 pairs in new York couple sizes like 4-11 who wanna pairrrrrr im around soho outsiddddeeeeeeee," Yachty wrote.

The Nike Air Force 1s featured in Yachty's Instagram post were predominantly green and yellow, accented with a red Nike swoosh. The rapper appeared to be sitting in a car when the photo was taken, suggesting the image was shared in real time.

Yachty's story on giveaway (Image via Instagram/@lilyachty)

In the following story, Yachty shared a short video of himself in a car with his team, showcasing all pairs of Nike Air Force. The Georgia rapper captioned the story, indicating whoever comes first will be served —

"first come, first served," Yachty wrote.

Then, in the next multiple stories, Lil Yachty shared clips of his fans playing Rock, Paper, Scissors. Whoever won the game was awarded the Air Force 1 collab in NYC. Also, the videos circulated online show Yachty meeting and shaking hands with his fans while out on the roof of his car.

The Nike Air Force 1 in question is the collaborative article by Nike with Yachty. The articles were first live in April 2024, when the rapper performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. According to Sneaker, the article retails for around $130 in the United States.

The articles that Yachty gave away to his fans were limited pieces, and as of now, it remains unknown when the Nike Air Force 1 x Lil Yachty will be available again.

As of now, it is not known who won the limited shoe pieces.

