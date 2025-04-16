  • home icon
  • Music
  • Lil Yachty gives away his Air Force 1s in New York after making fans play "Stone, Paper, Scissor"

Lil Yachty gives away his Air Force 1s in New York after making fans play "Stone, Paper, Scissor"

By Alishba Memon
Modified Apr 16, 2025 13:44 GMT
47th Annual McDonald
Lil Yachty gives away his Air Force 1s (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for the McDonalds All American Games)

Rapper Lil Yachty surprised a group of fans during an appearance in New York City. On April 15, 2025, Georgia rapper Miles Parks McCollum, known professionally as Lil Yachty, took to his Instagram account to hint at an upcoming giveaway. He stated that he had several pairs of Nike Air Force 1s, and anyone hoping to get their hands on a pair should head outside.

Ad

As a result, numerous fans were seen following Yachty's cue, and several walked away with a pair of Air Force 1s after winning a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, as captured in viral videos circulating online.

Lil Yachty turns street game into sneaker giveaway

Yachty gave away on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@lilyachty)
Yachty gave away on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@lilyachty)

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the American rapper Lil Yachty posted a picture of an Air Force 1 collab in NYC on his Instagram story. In the post, Yachty suggested that he has around 17 pieces in the size range from 4 to 11 and updated that he is available for the collab —

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"i got 16, 17 pairs in new York couple sizes like 4-11 who wanna pairrrrrr im around soho outsiddddeeeeeeee," Yachty wrote.

The Nike Air Force 1s featured in Yachty's Instagram post were predominantly green and yellow, accented with a red Nike swoosh. The rapper appeared to be sitting in a car when the photo was taken, suggesting the image was shared in real time.

Yachty&#039;s story on giveaway (Image via Instagram/@lilyachty)
Yachty's story on giveaway (Image via Instagram/@lilyachty)

In the following story, Yachty shared a short video of himself in a car with his team, showcasing all pairs of Nike Air Force. The Georgia rapper captioned the story, indicating whoever comes first will be served —

Ad
"first come, first served," Yachty wrote.

Then, in the next multiple stories, Lil Yachty shared clips of his fans playing Rock, Paper, Scissors. Whoever won the game was awarded the Air Force 1 collab in NYC. Also, the videos circulated online show Yachty meeting and shaking hands with his fans while out on the roof of his car.

Ad

The Nike Air Force 1 in question is the collaborative article by Nike with Yachty. The articles were first live in April 2024, when the rapper performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. According to Sneaker, the article retails for around $130 in the United States.

The articles that Yachty gave away to his fans were limited pieces, and as of now, it remains unknown when the Nike Air Force 1 x Lil Yachty will be available again.

As of now, it is not known who won the limited shoe pieces.

About the author
Alishba Memon

Alishba Memon

Twitter icon

Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres.

Know More

Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications