  • home icon
  • Music
  • Mark Volman, legendary co-founder of The Turtles, passes away at 78 after brief illness

Mark Volman, legendary co-founder of The Turtles, passes away at 78 after brief illness

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 06, 2025 02:56 GMT
Happy Together Tour At Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza - Source: Getty
Mark Volman at the Happy Together Tour (Image via Getty)

The Turtles rock band founding member Mark Volman passed away on Friday, September 5, 2025, years after he was diagnosed with dementia. The 78-year-old vocalist and guitarist of the '60s rock band reportedly died in Nashville, Tennessee, following a "brief, unexpected illness," as confirmed by his representative with People Magazine.

Ad

His lawyer, Evan Cohen, also confirmed the singer's passing in a Facebook post on Friday, remembering Volman not only as a musician but as a force who stood up for the rights of musicians just like him. Cohen wrote in part:

"I am sorry to report that my long-time friend and client, Mark Volman of The Turtles and Flo & Eddie (and a couple of years in the Mothers of Invention), has died at the age of 78. Always funny, always upbeat, and a spirited and inventive performer, we will miss him greatly."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Mark Volman had been in the music scene for decades, starting when he co-founded a band with his classmate Howard Kaylan in high school in 1963. They first called themselves the Crossfires, but eventually renamed the band The Turtles and went on to win their first Top 10 hit at No.8 in 1965 with their cover of Bob Dylan's It Ain't Me Babe.

The band was famous for their song Happy Together, their sole No.1 hit, which was also voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2007. The Turtles made other Top 10 hits like Elenore, You Showed Me, and She's Rather Be With Me before evetually splitting in 1970. That said, Volman and Kaylan started performing as the duo known as Flo & Eddie and toured with Mothers of Invention.

Ad

Mark Volman was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020

In an exclusive interview with People magazine at his home outside Nashville on June 14, 2023, Mark Volman opened up for the first time about his Lewy body dementia and how said neurological disorder had progressed. He said that he received the diagnosis in 2020 after experiencing several symptoms, including tremors, struggles with concentration, and even hallucinations.

Ad
Happy Together Tour At Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Happy Together Tour At Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

During the conversation, the late musician reportedly conjured a vision of a woman with her head bleeding and had repeatedly asked the crew to verify if the vision was real or not. Talking about his dementia, Mark Volman said:

Ad
"I got hit by the knowledge that this was going to create a whole new part of my life. And I said, 'OK, whatever's going to happen will happen, but I'll go as far as I can.'"

Mark Volman recalled in the interview that one of the first symptoms he experienced was slurring during his lectures as a faculty member of Belmont University, a job he started in 2018. For the next two years, until he got the official diagnosis, he said that the hallucinations started, adding that faces would appear out of appliances and furniture, like the woman in the red floral sofa.

Ad

By April 2020, he was diagnosed with LBD, and while it provided him with answers about the symptoms he'd been experiencing for the last two years, Volman admitted that it also raised a terrifying question. He stated that the only person he knew related to LBD was Robin Williams, and he was already dead.

With the help of medication to control his hallucinations and tremors, Volman went on the Happy Together tour in June 2023.

Ad

Read more: Lalo Schifrin, legendary composer behind ‘Mission: Impossible’ theme, dies at 93

Mark Volman is survived by his partner, Emily Volman, and his three kids with ex-wife Pat Volman.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications