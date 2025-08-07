Who was Eddie Palmieri? Career explored as Latin jazz pioneer and Grammy winner dies at 88

Latin jazz legend Eddie Palmieri died on August 6, 2025, at the age of 88. Known for albums such as La Perfecta, Mambo con conga es Mozambique, and Vamonos pa’l monte, he had a large fan base and worked with many record labels.

His daughter, Gabriela, told The New York Times that he passed away at his home in New Jersey after a long illness. More details are yet to be shared.

Another statement was also shared through Palmieri’s official Facebook page, which recalled his work in the music industry alongside the accolades that he received for the same. The post included a photo of Eddie, and the caption reads towards the end:

“Eddie Palmieri changed the sound of Latin music with his passion and unbreakable spirit. As we reflect on his musical legacy, we know that he will continue to live eternally in our hearts.”

The statement mentioned that the legacy of the pianist and bandleader went beyond the awards he won for his contributions. The post stated that Palmieri was a mentor and teacher for Latin music and culture, and even inspired a lot of musicians over the years. The tribute reads that Eddie has written music for an upcoming film, titled Highest 2 Lowest.

Musician Willy Calderon also recalled in a Facebook post that Eddie Palmieri’s album, Gold, helped him to improvise his work as a solo artist. Willy continued by writing:

“I remember a great memory in Tokyo, backstage at the Blue Note, him saying.. “Are you gonna play with me later?” Amazed I told him, “Maestro, I’m here to learn.” I really can’t believe he’s gone, but his influence surely lives on through us who studied the man’s every move.”

Eddie Palmieri released many albums: Career and other details explained

According to the biography on his self-titled official website, Eddie became a popular face after establishing a group called La Perfecta. Formed in 1961, the band was active for around seven years, and Eddie continued displaying his expertise in music arrangement in other projects after La Perfecta disbanded.

While he released a lot of albums, The Sun of Latin Music was considered to be one of the best works of Eddie Palmieri. He even received a Grammy Award for the same. Apart from that, he was also a recipient of the Most Exciting Latin Performance award, presented by the BBC in London. Palmieri was also honored by the National Endowment for the Arts with the Jazz Master award.

Eddie spent his childhood in the Bronx and became an expert at playing piano when he was 13 years old. He also played timbales in his uncle’s orchestra and started performing with various bands during the ‘50s, such as Eddie Forrester and Johnny Segui.

A few projects that kept Eddie in the spotlight over the last few years include Vamonos P’al Monte, Pa’ La Ocha Tambo, and Mi Luz Mayor. He additionally became famous for albums like Sabiduria/Wisdom and Full Circle.

Notably, Mi Luz Mayor was also nominated for a Grammy Award around seven years ago. As per his website biography, Eddie’s composition for the album Azucar Pa’ Ti was also included in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

In 2008, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, and he also received the Harlem Renaissance Award. Also known as Eduardo Palmieri, he collaborated with record labels such as Fania, Alegre, RMM, and more.

He joined other artists such as Tito Puente, Brian Lynch, and La India for albums, including Masterpiece, Simpatico, and Llego La India Via Eddie Palmieri. Other albums in his credits include Harlem River Drive, Palo pa’rumba, Vortex, Ritmo caliente, El rumbero del piano, El Sonido Nuevo, Molasses, Champagne, Bamboleate, and more.

According to The New York Times, Eddie Palmieri’s survivors include his five children – Gabriela, Edward, Renee, Eydie, and Ileana.

