"The p*dophile thing I didn't like" — Mal explains why he stayed loyal to Drake during the rap battle with Kendrick Lamar

On Thursday, July 17, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean appeared on the Rory &amp; Mal podcast, where the co-hosts discussed a range of topics, one of which was Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar.During the conversations, Mal was asked why he picked sides in the rap battle. He responded:&quot;It wasn't so much about picking sides, it was the things that people were saying. It was like convenient amnesia... You know that this guy has dominated music for the past 15 years. Let's not forget that in the moment, we just forgot all about that. That was my biggest thing, that I didn't like.&quot;Mal went on to explain another reason that compelled him to pick Drake's side rather than Kendrick Lamar's. Bringing up the &quot;p*dophile&quot; comment that Lamar had made in his record-breaking diss track against Drizzy, Not Like Us, the podcaster said:&quot;And then, the p*dophile thing I didn't like. Because I know him personally, and he has a son. I didn't like that. And I was like, for Kendrick to do that, 'cause I respect Kendrick as well... if we gonna be playing hip-hop, we don't play with that word, man.&quot;For the unversed, the rap battle referenced began in March last year, after Kendrick Lamar took a subliminal shot at Drake in his verse on Metro Boomin and Future's song, Like That. What followed was a long list of diss tracks exchanged between them. These songs include Push Ups, meet the grahams, Family Matters, The Heart part 6, Taylor Made Freestyle, and more.Lamar's record-breaking song, Not Like Us, which dropped last year and has since won the rapper multiple Grammys (in addition to other recognized awards), was also a part of the battle.Earlier in 2025, Drizzy also filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG over the song. However, Kendrick is not named as a defendant in the suit.Drake headlined on three consecutive nights at the Wireless Festival last weekThe discussion about Drake's rap battle with Kendrick and Mal's perspective on it comes days after the One Dance rapper flew to London, where he headlined the Wireless Festival for three straight nights. Drizzy's triple-headlining set turned out to be a success, drawing a crowd of 150,000 people, BBC reported.Per the media outlet, Drake's set was themed after an era of his music career—Friday was dedicated to his R&amp;B roots, Saturday to his UK rap, and Sunday to global genres like Latin pop, dancehall, and reggae music.The Canadian rapper also brought out a large number of featured guests throughout his acts, including appearances from PartyNextDoor, Lauryn Hill, Bobby V, Skepta, Sexyy Red, Latto, and Vanessa Carlton, among others.Drake's Wireless Festival headlining acts also marked the beginning of his ongoing European tour with PND—Some Special Shows 4 U. The rapper is going to perform in Birmingham this weekend, after which the duo will make stops at cities like Amsterdam, Manchester, Antwerp, Paris, Berlin, and Munich. The tour will conclude in Hamburg on September 23.