Media outlet KBS issues apology after petition over misleading NewJeans thumbnail gains traction

On May 2, 2025, My Daily reported that media outlet KBS has issued a formal apology following public backlash over a NewJeans (NJZ)-related inappropriate thumbnail. The thumbnail was featured in one of its YouTube videos. The controversy erupted after a video thumbnail included sensational phrases such as “Shaking NJZ, Haerin’s Escape?” and “Escape is in order of IQ vs baseless, close-knit." This led fans to accuse the public broadcaster of clickbait tactics and misrepresentation.

Ad

In response, a viewer filed a petition titled We demand an end to malicious reporting and an official apology on the KBS website. The petitioner criticized the broadcaster for promoting speculation despite previous denials from the group and their families, and for spreading misinformation without proper context.

The petition also pointed out KBS’ alleged history of using sensational thumbnails to attract views, especially involving groups with underage members. KBS initially altered the thumbnail without comment, but after the petition received over 3,800 signatures, the network addressed the controversy directly. In its statement, KBS explained that the video aimed to show both sides of the contract dispute between HYBE and NJZ fairly.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you very much for your interest in KBS News. This digital content is a video that deals with the dispute between Hive and New Jeans regarding their exclusive contract, and we tried to convey the arguments of both sides without being biased towards either side," they stated.

They continued,

"However, it was pointed out that the thumbnail text and other elements were inappropriate, and upon receiving this, the content in question was made private. We apologize to viewers who felt inconvenienced by this incident, and in the future, we will be more mindful of not only the content of digital content, but also the subtitles, titles, and other content in general."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video covered the ongoing legal conflict between HYBE, ADOR, and NewJeans. It drew intense criticism for implying disbandment rumors and suggesting personal rifts among members.

They admitted that the thumbnail text was inappropriate. KBS then removed the video and issued an apology to viewers who were upset by the matter. The network also pledged to exercise greater caution in future digital content. This included not only thumbnails but also subtitles, headlines, and framing across platforms.

Ad

Legal dispute between NewJeans and ADOR continues amid public scrutiny

Expand Tweet

Ad

The KBS controversy is only a fragment of the larger turmoil surrounding NewJeans. In November 2024, the five-member girl group with Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein announced their intention to terminate their exclusive contracts with their label, ADOR, under HYBE Corporation.

The group cited mismanagement and internal conflict following the controversial resignation of former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, who was a key figure in their debut and creative direction. Shortly after the announcement, the members began operating under a new group name, NJZ, and planned their first official performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March 2025.

Ad

Two days before the scheduled NewJeans debut, the Seoul Central District Court approved an injunction requested by ADOR. It effectively prohibited the members from any independent commercial or music activities.

The ruling stated that NewJeans had not provided sufficient evidence of contractual violations by ADOR. They also warned that unilateral termination could seriously harm the label’s brand and reputation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As a result, the group’s rebranding and independent plans were abruptly halted. During their ComplexCon appearance, they acknowledged the court’s decision and announced a temporary hiatus until further legal clarity was achieved.

The legal standoff is further complicated by individual issues surrounding members. Haerin’s family reportedly experienced internal disagreements regarding the lawsuit, with the court later granting her mother full parental authority in the matter. The group’s broader legal challenge continues, with an official objection filed against the court ruling and plans to appeal if it is denied.

Ad

NewJeans has also raised claims against ADOR involving workplace mistreatment and rights violations. While the group maintains they are committed to continuing their career together, the ongoing lawsuit has cast uncertainty on their future as both NewJeans and NJZ.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More