Michael J. Fox praises Coldplay after having a "mind-blowing" experience performing with them at Glastonbury Festival

Michael J. Fox had a blast performing onstage with Coldplay at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival and shared a snippet of his "mind-blowing" experience on social media.

In an Instagram post shared by the actor on Sunday, June 30, Fox gave a shoutout to both his team and the Chris Martin-led rock band. He also thanked Glastonbury for "all the love" before acknowledging the Coldplay members in the caption.

"And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy, and Phil."

And if it wasn't evident that Fox enjoyed playing with the rock band on stage at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 29, he made sure to tell his fans that the experience was mind-blowing. He wrote:

Trending

"Oh yeah, in case you were wondering... it was f*cking mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay's time."

The actor closed his caption by teasing fans about more pictures coming with his latest stint onstage with Coldplay.

Also read: Is Nadine Shah performing at Glastonbury?

Michael J. Fox shares behind the scenes of his performance with Coldplay at the Glastonbury Festival

Accompanying Michael J. Fox's shoutout to his team and Coldplay on social media, he also shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the event.

The first photo featured the Teen Wolf star with three members of his team onstage during the set with the Glastonbury crowd in the backdrop, while the next was a snap of the actor in an orange-and-white baseball cap with the sign "Optimism is a political act" in the background.

Expand Tweet

Michael J. Fox also included a "Welcome to Glastonbury" sign for the festival in the carousel, along with a sign that says "Coldplay special guest." The actor finished his carousel with a short backstage footage of the rock band as they entered the stage for their set.

Coldplay headlined the 2024 Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, marking the fifth time for the band to do so. The 63-year-old actor joined the rock band onstage to perform their popular song Fix You, during their headlining set.

Besides their performance, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also gave a shoutout to the crowd about how Fox was a pivotal character in how the band started. In a video shared by BBC, Martin can be heard saying that the band's inception was largely because of Fox's movie.

Expand Tweet

He said:

"The main reason we're in a band is because of watching Back to the Future. So thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much, Michael, our hero."

It wasn't the first time that Michael J. Fox has collaborated with Coldplay as they performed at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in July 2016 to Chuck Berry's Johnny B. Goode, a song featured in the actor's 1985 movie.

Also read: Which song did Beyonce reject from Coldplay's Chris Martin?