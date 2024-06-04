"Miley I love your performance at the Grammys!!!" — Fans react to photo of Troye Sivan in blond wig

On June 3, Troye Sivan took to Instagram to share a photo of his new look, in which he's seen sporting a blonde wig. Fans were quick to react in the comments, comparing him to other blonde celebrities, like Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

Sivan's post showed two hairdressers working on his blonde wig as he took a mirror selfie of his new look. The caption said, "Uh ohhhhh."

Instagram user @stefanomarocco supposedly compared his look to Miley Cyrus, joking that he loved his performance at the Grammys. He wrote:

"Miley I love your performance at the Grammys!!!"

Here is how other people reacted to his Instagram post:

Troye Sivan's latest post's comment section (Image via Instagram/@troyesivan)

Troye Sivan began his Something to Give Each Other tour on May 29

On May 29, 2024, Troye Sivan began his 'Something to Give Each Other' world tour in Lisbon, Portugal. The tour is meant to promote his October 2023 album of the same name.

His setlist included many of his popular numbers, including several collaborations from his new album. Sivan performed his collaboration track with Ariana Grande, the Supernatural remix version, live for the first time during the concert.

While performing one of his tracks, Rush, he kissed one of his backup dancers. Fans have interpreted the tour as having s*xual nature, and Sivan allegedly became a gay icon with this tour.

During his performance of Rush, Sivan wore Helmut Lang's tank top and a stringy harness. The costume reportedly was an ode to Lang's SS03 collection and gave a queer effect to the show. The singer has also begun selling Troye Sivan-branded c*ndoms on his official website.

During his performance of One of Your Girls, Sivan wore a black bustier and oversized pant ensemble, similar to the drag costume he wore in the song's music video. According to W Magazine, Sivan's black bustier outfit bore a striking resemblance to Madonna.

Troye Sivan will perform across Europe and the UK in June. In the fall, he will join Charli XCX for a joint Sweat tour of North America, which will begin on September 14 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Troye Sivan allegedly referenced Madonna's 1989 costume during a recent performance

On the first day of his 'Something to Give Each Other' tour on May 29, Sivan reportedly referenced Madonna's 1989 iconic costume while wearing a black bustier outfit.

According to W Magazine, Sivan's outfit seemed to be referencing the costume Madonna wore at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards. The Material Girl wore a black Gaultier cone bra at the top, which became iconic and has been reinterpreted multiple times.

Sivan incorporated the black lace aspect and the cone-shaped bra portion in his costume. He sported the iconic outfit while performing his hit number One of Your Girls. The costume included a black corset shaped like Madonna's iconic 1989 costume, and Sivan paired it with black shoes, a silver belt, and parachute pants.