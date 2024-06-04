Vince Staples' 2024 North American tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Vince Staples 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from October 14, 2024, to November 6, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be preceded by a few festival shows as well as the Europe tour the singer is currently embarking on.
The tour was announced by Vince Staples via a post on his official X account on June 3, 2024, and is set to feature concerts in cities such as New York City, Toronto, and Los Angeles, among others.
The presale for the tour will be available on June 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. There will be a Spotify presale the following day at the same time. General tickets will be available on June 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Presales and tickets can be accessed via the singer's official website or AXS.
Vince Staples' 2024 North American tour dates and venues
The dates and venues for the Vince Staples 2024 North American tour are given below:
- October 14, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern
- October 18, 2024 — New York City, New York at Terminal 5
- October 20, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner
- October 21, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall
- October 23, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at History
- October 24, 2024 — Washington DC at The Anthem
- October 26, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Cathedral Theatre
- October 28, 2024 — New York City, New York at Palace Theatre
- October 30, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom
- November 2, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Showbox SoDo
- November 3, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
- November 5, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Warfield
- November 6, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Shrine Expo Hall
As mentioned earlier, the upcoming tour will be preceded by the singer's performances at festivals as well as an ongoing Europe tour. The dates and venues for these are also given below:
- June 4, 2024 — Köln, Germany at Live Music Hall
- June 5, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Huxley’s Neue Welt
- June 11, 2024 — London, UK at Roundhouse
- June 12, 2024 — Manchester, UK at O2 Ritz
- June 13, 2024 — Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute
- June 15, 2024 — Barcelona, Spain at Fira Gran Via L’Hospitalet
- June 22, 2024 — Wichita, Kansas at Elsewhere 2024
- August 3, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Vic Theatre
- August 4, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza 2024
- October 5, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits 2024
- October 12, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits 2024
Aside from his upcoming tour and the above-listed shows, the singer will also perform at the Northside Festival in Denmark, scheduled to be held on June 6–8, 2024. The festival will feature performances by acts such as Royal Blood and Slowdive, among others.
Vince Staples will then head to the Netherlands for a performance at the Best Kept Secret festival on June 8, 2024, at the Safaripark in Bergen, Netherlands. The singer will appear in a lineup that also includes Paolo Nutini and Cherry Glazer, among others.
Vince Staples also recently released his sixth studio album, Dark Times, on May 24, 2024. The album has so far peaked at number 69 on the Billboard 200 album chart.