BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, released his latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. Billboard announced on June 2, 2024, that the album had debuted at No. 5 on its Top 200 Albums chart.

This debut marks a major milestone for the rapper, making it his highest solo entry on the Billboard 200 to date. Previously, his solo debut album, Indigo, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, initially entering the chart at No. 15.

This achievement solidified the BTS leader's position as the first K-pop soloist to have two different albums land in the top five of the Billboard. Kim Namjoon's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, became his most successful opening week in the United States.

According to Luminate (formerly known as Nielsen Music), the album earned a total of 54,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on May 31, 2024.

BTS RM's latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person, debuts at #5 on the Billboard 200

BTS' main rapper released his first solo album, Indigo, in December 2022. It peaked at number 3 before charting at number 15. He released his new album in May 2024, and it debuted at number 5.

The album total includes 43,000 traditional (pure) album sales, 7,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units—equivalent to 10.16 million on-demand audio streams—and 3,500 track equivalent album (TEA) units.

The second album was preceded by the single Come Back to Me, which made it into the top 30 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excluding U.S. charts.

Namjoon released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015, followed by his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. This came a few years before his official debut as a solo artist. In 2022, he made his official solo debut with the studio album Indigo, featuring the title track "Wild Flower."

The album received widespread acclaim from fans and achieved considerable commercial success, cementing his reputation as a versatile and talented artist.

There are other BTS members' albums that have made it to Billboard 200 history as the highest charting albums by Korean soloists.

GOLDEN by JungKook- #2

D-DAY by AgustD (SUGA)- #2

FACE by Jimin- #2

Layover by V- #2

Indigo by RM- #3

Right Place, Wrong Person by RM- #5 (NEW)

Hope on the Street Vol. 1 by jhope- #5

Jack in the Box by j-hope- #6

As part of the album's promotional content, RM and Jimin released a YouTube video titled "Mini & Moni Music" on May 25, 2024, through their group's official channel, @BTS. During the conversation, the idol also shared his thoughts on his role as the leader of BTS.

He is currently serving in the South Korean mandatory military service, a requirement for all able-bodied men in the country. He is expected to be discharged in 2025.

In compliance with military regulations, the BTS songwriter pre-recorded the album before his enlistment and did not participate in any commercial promotions.