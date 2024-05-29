BTS RM's Right Place Wrong Person Merch: Products, price, where to buy, and more

On Wednesday, May 29, BTS RM's merch for his latest album release, Right Place Wrong Person, was rolled out, and fans have been excitedly tuning in to the same. While the merchandise hasn't gone live yet, BigHit Music has released preview images and prices of the upcoming collection through the group's official Weverse page.

The products are expected to go on sale around 2:30 PM IST on May 29, and fans have been preparing to get their hands on them. Some items from the merch collection for RM's Right Place Wrong Person include mug cups, keyrings, rugs, t-shirts, hoodies, door signs, stickers, pillow covers, and the like. Additionally, as complimentary gifts for purchases, photocards of the idol will also be given.

Expand Tweet

Trending

All you need to know about BTS RM's Right Place Wrong Person merch collection

On May 24, BTS RM released his second studio album, Right Place Wrong Person, which held its title track as LOST!. Soon after its release, the album was heavily talked about by fans and netizens, who were proud of the idol's musical and lyrical composition for the tracks. However, that's not all that the idol had in store for the fans.

Album releases are often followed by the release of special merchandise that revolves around the aesthetics of the same. Recently, BigHit Music released a preview of all the items that will be a part of the upcoming collection, and on May 29, they revealed the prices for the same. Here are all the products and their prices from the Right Place Wrong Person merchandise collection:

Mug Cup - $16.40

Key Ring - $18.04

Hoodie (Black) - $72.98

T-shirt (White) - $40.18

Pillow Cover Set - $31.98

Sticker Set - $12.29

Rug - $34.44

Door Sign - $9.84

Expand Tweet

Fans and netizens can purchase the collection through the Weverse Shop. Upon visiting the Weverse website, one can enter BTS' channel and click "Merch" to look at the upcoming and previously released merchandise. From there, people can add what they wish to purchase to their cart and check out after entering their credentials and other needed information.

Fans are obsessed with merchandise collection Right Person Wrong Place

Following the release of the Right Place Wrong Person merchandise, fans have been expressing a variety of emotions for the same. Fans are in love with the collection and expressed that it fits well with the aesthetics of RM and the album.

Please I need the little rug and stickers - said a fan on X

I love him so much! I don’t know why, but seeing this concept for his merch just makes me so happy. - added another fan

Omg.. the hoddy and the tshirt!! I need those in my closet like now… - said an X user

Expand Tweet

Some fans also expressed that they found the merch tempting, and wished to buy multiple items.

Stop please, my wallet is already empty. - said a fan on X

I need those pillow covers! I hope the sell the whole bed set in different sizes… - added an X user

Joonie’s merch got me every time I WANT THEM ALL - said an X user

While the Right Place Wrong Person merchandise hasn't been released yet, fans have been patiently waiting for it. They've also been preparing to purchase them as fast as possible, keeping in mind that BTS merchandise often gets sold out quickly.