BTS RM becomes the third Korean rapper to achieve 2 billion Spotify streams, alongside bandmates Agust D and j-hope

On May 27, 2024, BTS leader Kim Namjoon, also known by his stage name RM, surpassed 2 billion streams on his solo Spotify profile. With this achievement, he joins his fellow BTS rappers, Agust D and j-hope, as the only Korean rappers in the platform's history to reach this milestone.

The rapper-songwriter achieved this feat shortly after the release of his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. Although the BTS member began his mandatory military service in December 2023, he released his album through his agency, accompanied by pre-recorded promotional content.

The album topped the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart upon its release and garnered over 14,813,436 unfiltered streams on Spotify, making it the most successful album debut for a K-pop act in 2024.

Trending

Expand Tweet

According to the stream-tracking website kworb.net, Jung Ho-seok, also known as j-hope, has amassed over 2 billion streams under his solo profile as of the time of writing. His top tracks include 'MORE' from his solo debut album 'Jack in the Box', released in 2022, with 234,379,014 streams, 'Chicken Noodle Soup' featuring Becky G, with 191,984,263 streams, and 'on the street' with the Western artist J. Cole, totaling 182,236,502 streams.

Meanwhile, Min Yoon-gi, known as Suga who goes by the rap name of Agust D, has accumulated more than 2.1 billion streams on his solo profile on Spotify. His standout tracks include 'Daechwita' from his second mixtape D-2, released in 2020, with 309,602,926 streams, 'Haegeum' from his 2023 album D-Day, with 274,573,149 streams, and People Pt.2 featuring IU, garnering 175,848,485 streams.

Exploring RM's latest achievements: new album, BTS members' solo Spotify streams, and more

The BTS leader's musical journey spans several solo projects, including mixtapes like RM (Mar 2015), and mono. (Oct 2018), and his first official solo album Indigo (Dec 2022), showcasing his versatile talents across various genres.

His latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person, featured 11 tracks highlighting his artistic evolution. Following is the list of the 11 tracks:

Right People, Wrong Place out of love Nuts Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) ? (interlude) Groin Heaven LOST! (title track) Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney) ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) Come Back to Me

The album's title track quickly soared to the top of iTunes charts in over 70 countries, captivating listeners with its fast-tempo alternative pop sound and message of camaraderie.

Achieving million-seller status, RM's album sales, including his debut Indigo, surpassed 1.1 million units on the Hanteo Chart. This milestone solidifies RM's position as one of BTS's million-selling solo artists, contributing to the group's historic achievement as the first Korean act to have all members reach this distinction.

Expand Tweet

As of May 26, 2024, all seven BTS members have individually amassed over 1 billion streams on Spotify, with Jimin leading with over 3.3 billion streams. Additionally, BTS collectively surpassed 39 billion streams on Spotify, solidifying their position as the most-streamed group and the most-streamed Asian act in the platform's history.

Furthermore, the BTS leader has a lineup of exciting releases tied to his album. Fans can anticipate the unveiling of music videos for additional tracks from the latest album.