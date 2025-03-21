MO3's mother has a four-word reaction to Yella Beezy being arrested for her son's murder

On March 20, 2025, rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was arrested and charged with "capital murder while remuneration" in connection with the death of fellow rapper MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble.

Beezy, 33, was booked into the Dallas County Jail following his arrest. For the unversed, Noble was shot multiple times on I-35 in Dallas and later died in a hospital in November 2020.

On March 20, MO3's mother, Nichole Williams Noble, took to her Facebook page to respond to Beezy's arrest, calling for justice for her late son.

"JUSTICE FOR MY BABY!!!!" she wrote.

According to the indictment filed on March 19 by a Dallas County grand jury, Beezy allegedly hired a hitman, Kewon White, to kill MO3 for payment and a "promise of remuneration."

"Pursuant to said agreement, Kewon White did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of (Noble) by shooting (him) with (a) firearm," the indictment added.

Kiwon White was arrested for MO3's murder a month after the shooting and is currently serving a nine-year sentence for firearm charges related to the incident.

Exploring MO3's murder amid Yella Beezy's arrest

According to Fox4 News, MO3 was driving on I-35 in Dallas during the middle of the day when he was ambushed by Kiwon White, who was reportedly wearing a ski mask and holding a firearm. The rapper fled his car and tried to run when White shot him multiple times in the back.

MO3, who was 28 at the time, was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. The motive behind MO3's murder is unclear at the time of this article. Another passerby, an unidentified male who was seated in another car, was also injured during the shooting. He was taken to a hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries, which were reported to be non-life threatening.

White was arrested within a month of the shooting and is currently incarcerated. On March 19, a Dallas County grand jury indicted Yella Beezy for MO3's murder, and he was arrested on March 21.

According to CBS News, the indictment alleged that Yella Beezy "intentionally and knowingly" played a role in MO3's murder in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Beezy's bond has not yet been disclosed as of this article.

Other instances where Yella Beezy was arrested

This is not the first time Yella Beezy has been apprehended by the police. The rapper was arrested on three different occasions in 2021. In February 2021, he was arrested on weapons charges; however, he asserted that he was framed, according to a TMZ report from that time.

The rapper was reportedly driving in Dallas when the police pulled him over for allegedly running stoplights. After searching his car, the police claimed they found an unlicensed weapon. Nevertheless, Beezy insisted that all his firearms were registered.

In August 2021, Yella Beezy was arrested in Texas for "possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon." According to the police, the rapper was allegedly in possession of 400 grams of a "controlled substance" and five firearms.

Yella Beezy's third arrest in 2021 occurred after he faced weapon and s*xual assault allegations in November of that year. According to a TMZ report, he was arrested in Texas on "charges of felony s*xual assault, felony abandoned endangered child, and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon." However, the charges were dismissed.

Yella Beezy has worked with artists such as Chris Brown, Gunna, and Young Thug. His last album, Bad Azz Yella Boy, came out in 2022.

