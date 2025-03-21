Why was Yella Beezy arrested? MO3 beef and charges explored in wake of capital murder indictment 

On Thursday, March 20, Yella Beezy (born Markies Deandre Conway) was reportedly arrested in Dallas, Texas for capital murder-for-hire charges of fellow Dallas rapper MO3 (born Melvin Abdul Noble Jr.). MO3's murder took place on November 11, 2020, when he was reportedly chased on foot on a Dallas highway and shot multiple times on Interstate 35E in broad daylight.

Photos of Yella Beezy's chargesheet have been circulating online. As per the document, it was filed on March 18 and reveals that the rapper is facing "capital murder while remuneration" charges. It also alleges that he hired Kewon White and provided him with financial compensation to execute the murder. Here is what the chargesheet states:

"That MARKIES CONWAY, hereinafter called Defendant, on or about the 11th day of November, 2020, in the County of Dallas, State of Texas, did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of MELVIN NOBLE, an individual, hereinafter called deceased, by employing KEWON WHITE to murder deceased for remuneration and the promise of remuneration, namely: United States currency, from defendant, and pursuant to said agreement, KEWON WHITE did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of the said deceased by shooting deceased with a firearm, a deadly weapon."

Kewon White was previously arrested on firearm charges and is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence as per a report by WFAA. As per the new indictment, prosecutors believe that Yella Beezy had a direct connection with White regarding the murder of MO3.

Under Texas law, capital murder with remuneration has some serious consequences. It is considered a first-degree felony and punishments can range from life imprisonment to even capital punishment if convicted.

Exploring details about Mo3's murder amid Yella Beezy's recent indictment

EMPIRE Pre-Grammy Party 2020 - Source: Getty

On November 11, 2020, MO3 was shot dead on Interstate 35 just south of the Dallas Zoo. Initial reports by the Dallas police claimed that the rapper was sitting in his car when an "adult black man" approached him. It was soon followed by him exiting his vehicle and running south while being chased by the alleged "black man."

The latter fired multiple rounds at the rapper before getting away in a black Chevy Camaro. It was followed by MO3 being transported to the hospital, where he died due to the injuries sustained.

Another bystander, who was described as an "adult male" by the police was also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was sitting in his vehicle when he was hit with bullets.

The rapper's demise was followed by his recording label, Empire, releasing a statement. It said:

“Empire has lost a member of our family today – Dallas’ own Mo3.”

The statement continued:

“We share this horrible loss with Mo3’s family, team and fans. His infectious personality and unrivaled talent brought joy and therapy to his legions of followers across the country. We can only hope to continue his legacy and push forward with the same energy that Mo3 shared with the world. Long Live Mo3.”

MO3's mother speaks out after Yella Beezy's arrest

Following Yella Beezy's indictment and subsequent arrest, MO3's mother, Nichole Williams Noble took to Facebook to have her say on the situation on March 20, 2025.

"JUSTICE FOR MY BABY!!!!," she wrote on Facebook, seemingly alluding to the murder suspect of her son.

MO3's mother takes to Facebook after Yella Beezy's arrest (image via Facebook/nichole.w.nobler42iiiiiiiiiiii)

Her post has already gotten over 5k likes and has been shared by more than 1.6k people as of writing.

This isn't the first time Yella Beezy has been entangled in legal trouble. In 2021, the rapper was arrested on weapons charges by the Dallas police, as per a report by WFAA.

The same year, he was arrested on gun and drug charges in August. November saw him getting arrested on a s*xual assault charge by the Plano police. He has also been previously arrested on charges like unlawfully carrying a weapon and child endangerment.

In July 2024, a lawsuit alleged that Yella Beezy was involved in beating up four men at a concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. R&B star Chris Brown and his entourage were also named in the lawsuit.

However, his legal team claimed that the rapper had no involvement in the brawl that allegedly took place. According to them, he was present at the concert but didn't take part in the altercation.

