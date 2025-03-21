What happened to MO3 and when did he die? All about the rapper in wake of Yella Beezy's arrest tied to his murder

On March 18, 2025, a Dallas County grand jury formally indicted rapper Yella Beezy for the 2020 murder of MO3 whose real name was Melvin Noble. The rapper passed away on November 11, 2020, after he was shot and killed during a midday shooting on I-35, a highway in Dallas.

As per CNN's report of Melvin's death dated November 2020, the Dallas Police Department mentioned in their statement that the late rapper was approached by an "adult Black male" while sitting in the car followed by Melvin exiting the vehicle and running south on the highway. The suspect chased him, shot multiple rounds at him, and fled from the crime scene in a sedan while Melvin died of injuries at a local hospital.

The document charging Yella Beezy with MO3's murder alleges that Beezy hired a man called Kewon White to kill the rapper in 2020, reportedly offering a promise of payment or payment to Kewon for shooting Melvin. According to WFAA's report dated March 20, 2025, in addition to Kewon White, Devin Maurice Brown is also facing federal charges concerning Melvin's death, and the two were arrested shortly after the rapper's murder.

Devin Maurice Brown's arrest warrant mentioned a witness statement citing Brown's discontent over a relationship involving the witness and MO3 and that Brown contacted another witness multiple times to confirm Melvin's specific location before the rapper was shot. While Brown is currently held in the Dallas County Jail, Kewon White is in federal custody, serving a 9-year prison sentence for firearm charges concerning Melvin's shooting.

Everything to know about late rapper MO3 amid Yella Beezy's arrest in the case of his murder

Mo3 was born Melvin Abdul Noble Jr. to Nichole and Melvin Noble Sr. on May 31, 1992, in McKinney Texas. The late rapper was a member of Greater Hope Holiness Church and attended the Berkner High School in Richardson, Texas.

In the rapper's obituary, those close to him mentioned that they always knew Melvin would be a star citing that he was a member of the band 5 Deep between 2003 and 2004 followed by the beginning of his professional rap career in 2014.

The same year, MO3 released his debut album Shottaz, post which he released Shottaz Reloaded and 4 Indictments in 2016 followed by albums Gangsta Love, Shottaz 3.0, Osama, and Badazz Mo3 in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively.

Melvin's professional name was a compilation of his family name wherein his family called him Lil Mo on his mother's side and his father's name was Third which made Lil Mo or Lil 3 when he put them together. In an interview with FLAUNT, the late rapper described himself as a "gang member turned rapper" and talked about what made him different from other street rappers:

"I'm trying to give a message. I ain't trying to rap to make it sound good, I want you to feel it. Of course, it has to sound good. That's the only way they’re going to listen. If it sounds good and you’re talking about something, you don't just get them to listen — you give them a follow." MO3 said

The late Melvin Noble is survived by daughters Malaysia Noble and Malia Noble, and son Tre'Monye Noble in addition to the rapper's parents, and other family members including brothers and sisters.

