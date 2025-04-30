“Next time u should nominate him”—Netizens react as Conan Gray is set to perform at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

Starting his musical career on YouTube, Conan Gray is all set to perform at the annual Grammy Hall of Fame Gala. The event is scheduled to take place on May 16, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Gray will share the stage with veteran singer John Mellencamp in a special tribute to this year’s label honoree, Republic Records. The Grammy Museum also shared a post on Instagram on April 28, announcing his performance.

Fans of the American singer-songwriter seem excited ahead of the event. A netizen wrote on X:

"next time u should nominate him though"

A wave of reactions came from netizens, with some applauding Conan Gray for this "big moment."

"OMG, Conan Gray at the GRAMMY Museum on May 16th?! I’m so excited to see him perform live—his Superache era was everything! Will definitely be tuning in! #ConanGray," a fan reacted on X.

"Big moment for fans and Conan alike!," another user commented.

"hear me out: conan always being at these random grammy events like the pre-show events or these hall of fame galas where he represents his label proves that he’s a darling with the recording academy and it’s inevitable that he will eventually receive his flowers at a grammys show," another fan wrote on X.

However, not all netizens seem excited to see Gray perform at Grammy Hall of Fame Gala.

"perform what? his recent album was horrible and tanked," a user commented on X.

"We wont be watching," another user wrote.

For the unversed, this year's label honoree is Republic Records, which released many of Conan's works, including his debut album Kid Krow. Meanwhile, some users on X questioned why he hasn't won a GRAMMY yet.

Reactions of Conan's fans on the Grammy Museum post, announcing the singer's performance (Instagram/@grammymuseum)

In addition to Conan Gray's performance, what else will fans witness at the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala?

In 2024, Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum organized the inaugural GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala to honor 50 years of the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, which is a list of recordings recognized for their lasting significance. These records must be at least 25 years old.

The Gala event also serves as a fundraiser for the museum’s national education programs. The event at which 13 iconic records are being inducted into the list is also studded with performances by many musicians.

According to the museum's website, the event will consist of a "cocktail reception, dinner, and one-of-a-kind performances." Conan Gray and John Mellencamp will present a special tribute to this year’s Label Honoree, Republic Records, with which both artists are affiliated. The GRAMMY Museum has also announced the full artist lineup, which includes:

Cindy Blackman

Eddie Floyd

Emmylou Harris,

Jon Batiste

Ledisi

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Orianthi

Jody Stephens

In addition to performances from these music experts, the event will witness the introduction of the Ray Charles "Architect of Sound" Award. Jon Batiste will receive this inaugural award this year.

Award-winning composer Cheche Alara will be the music director for the event, while journalist Anthony Mason will host the gala.

