Nicki Minaj Manchester show: Rescheduled date and everything to know as rapper promises fans "really special" time

Nicki Minaj has announced a rescheduled date for Manchester's Co-Op Live "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" show that was canceled on May 25, 2024. The rapper took to social media to apologize to the Manchester Barbz after the arena was forced to cancel the show when she was arrested for allegedly exporting soft drugs at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday. She was later released on a €350 fine.

On May 27, Minaj updated her fans about the date for the canceled show, promising Manchester Barbz a "really special" time. The new show has now been rescheduled for June 3 for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the May 25 show at Co-Op Live.

"OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd. So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show. I apologize for all the inconvenience this has caused."

Nicki Minaj also informed fans that Ticketmaster, the online platform in charge of selling concert tickets, will reach out to ticket holders with more information.

Nicki Minaj conveyed her "deepest & most sincere apologies" to Manchester fans after the canceled show

Nicki Minaj apologized to her fans following the Manchester show's cancellation, elaborating on why she wasn't able to make it to the show. The rapper, who livestreamed her arrest, posted several tweets explaining her predicament.

In one of the tweets, she said she was in a jail cell for five to six hours after Dutch authorities arrested her for allegedly carrying 30 to 100 grams of cannabis.

However, Minaj claimed the "pre-rolls" belonged to her security guard and said they took her bags without her consent. According to the Independent, the Barbie World rapper was released with a fine but was held up in the airport after her flight was delayed by an additional 20 minutes.

Nicki Minaj also alleged someone was trying to intentionally sabotage her, though it is unclear who she was referring to.

"So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho."

Nicki Minaj also said that the remaining shows in the UK would go on as scheduled and reassured her fans that her team was looking into rescheduling the May 25 show.

According to the Independent, the 20,000 fans at Co-Op Live on May 25 were let into the arena at 7 pm BST and were only informed of the show's cancellation at 9:40 pm.

Nicki Minaj later invited fans to the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester, where she stayed that night, so she could meet and talk to them. Manchester Barbz swarmed the hotel's entrance, chanting "Nicki's Free."

The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" kicked off on March 1 in Oakland, California, to promote her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. The rapper, who is currently on the international leg of her tour, announced a second set of dates in North America in September.

Nicki Minaj is all set to perform at the O2 Arena in London on May 28, 2024.