  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Nicki been telling yall the industry is rigged”: Netizens react to Young Thug claiming he bought fake streams for Gunna to debut over The Weeknd 

“Nicki been telling yall the industry is rigged”: Netizens react to Young Thug claiming he bought fake streams for Gunna to debut over The Weeknd 

By Aditya Singh
Published Sep 01, 2025 13:50 GMT
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event - Source: Getty
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event - Source: Getty

A new leaked conversation of Young Thug has revealed him admitting that he bought fake streams for Gunna to feature over The Weeknd. He also said he helped Gunna secure a $20 million deal when the artist was seeking a new music label.

Ad

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, released his third studio album, DS4Ever, on January 7, 2022. Meanwhile, The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on the same day.

In an audio recording of his conversation from his time in jail, Young Thug has claimed that he purchased around $50,000 worth of fake streams of Gunna's album. As caught by DJ Akademiks on X (formerly Twitter), he said that he also gave Gunna $20 million when he was looking for another label.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thug said:

"You're not doing numbers like that. You all right, but you ain't doing it like that. You know? Like, the number one album you just had right now, I paid for you to have the number one album. You didn't honestly earn a number one album over The Weeknd, my boy. I paid for that sh*t. Never said anything to him.
Ad

Thug further stated:

I never told him that, you know, because I just got. I just we just got the plug on it. Like, you never earned a number one ever. I spent 50 extra grand buy a motherf**king stream 50,000 buying strings for you. for you to be me," he added.
Ad

Fans online have reacted to this audio clip, which is around 5 minutes long, as one X user wrote:

"Nicki been telling yall the industry is rigged"
Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans also slammed Young Thug for spilling these details, as one user wrote:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Also Read: Young Thug claims Lil Baby rejected $150 M buyout offer from Scooter Braun, but QC P accepted a similar deal

When Gunna spoke about snitching allegations vs Young Thug and YSL

Young Thug and Gunna at BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)
Young Thug and Gunna at BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)

In 2022, Gunna and Young Thug, along with other YSL members, were arrested. They faced multiple criminal charges, with allegations that they ran a gang. They were also accused of breaching the RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act).

Ad

However, on December 14, Gunna was released after signing a plea deal with the authorities. He pleaded guilty to one charge against him and received a five-year prison sentence. However, he was credited with one year, and the other four years were suspended.

Many fans and rappers accused him of snitching on the other YSL members. However, he stated at the time (via Billboard):

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."
Ad

Young Thug, meanwhile, was released in 2024 and has since taken multiple digs in interviews and songs at Gunna. The likes of Lil Baby have also supported Thug in this case.

Also Read: “Watching the fall of Atlanta in real time” - Netizens react to Lil Baby allegedly dissing Gunna and Offset in preview for "The Leak$"

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications