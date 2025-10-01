“No jay z, lil Wayne, Eminem or Drake albums in top 25 is insane”: Netizens react to Pitchfork’s ‘Top 100 Best Rap Albums of All Time’ list 

Pitchfork released its list of Top 100 Best Rap Albums of All Time on Tuesday, September 30. Surprisingly, though, the Top 25 on the list doesn't feature the likes of Eminem, Jay-Z, or Lil Wayne.

Ad

Founded in 1966 in the US, Pitchfork is one of the most trusted outlets for anything related to music. It often reviews albums, songs, and retro music and is trusted by many. The outlet also releases lists of the best work across categories.

On Tuesday, Pitchfork released its Top 100 Best Rap Albums of All Time. The Top 25 on the list are:

The Infamous — Mobb Deep All Eyez On Me — 2Pac Juvenile — 400 Degreez Supreme Clientele — Ghostface Killah Illmatic — Nas Tha Tour Pt. 1 — Young Thug, Birdman & Rich Homie Quan The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — Ms. Lauryn Hill Hell Hath No Fury — Clipse Aquemini — OutKast Madviliany — MF DOOM Life After Death — Notorious B.I.G good kid m.A.A.d city — Kendrick Lamar The Low End Theory — A Tribe Called Quest A Nation of Millions — Public Enemy Only Built 4 Cuban Links — Raekwon DS2 — Future Operation Doomsday — MF DOOM Paid In Full — Eric B. & Rakim Enter The Wu-Tang — Wu-Tang Clan Buhloone Mindstate — De La Soul Ready To Die — Notorious B.I.G Soul Food — Goodie Mob The Great Adventures of Slick Rick — Slick Rick Straight Outta Compton — NWA Some Rap Songs — Earl Sweatshirt

Ad

Trending

Also Read: “Kendrick over Kanye is blasphemy”: Netizens react as Billboard reveals ranking of the best ‘R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of the 21st Century’

Fans online have reacted to the Top 100 list, with one X (formerly Twitter) user surprised at the likes of Eminem and Jay-Z not being in the Top 25. They tweeted:

"No jay z , lil Wayne , Eminem or Drake albums in top 25 is insane"

Trapordie @1trapordie No jay z , lil Wayne , Eminem or Drake albums in top 25 is insane 🤯🤯🤯

Ad

Another wrote,

Malusi @MalusitheGoat @HipHopAllDayy All good albums, but how did drake not make list💔

Ad

Another commented,

T…Silk @TundeSilk @HipHopAllDayy Can we get the writers names so I can call the cops on them? This is the worst hiphop ranking list I’ve ever seen.

Ad

Users continued to share their thoughts on the entire list, as one wrote,

My Godfather! @mygodfather0 @HipHopAllDayy Drake has 25 career albums with each having over 2B streams 😭😂💔… none made it to the list That’s why you need to always drop quality over quantity as a rapper 🐐🐐 GKmC 🏆

Ad

Another commented,

REBELMIND™ @rebelmindx @HipHopAllDayy No Lil Wayne? No 50 Cent on the Top 25? Dumb*ss list.

Ad

Another wrote,

RileyTaugor 🏴 @RileyTaugor @HipHopAllDayy No X or Juice, but Sexyy Red is on it. Pitchfork never fails to amaze me

Ad

Also Read: "They got beef together?" - Internet reacts to 21 Savage seemingly dissing A$AP Rocky on Young Thug's “Walk Down” from "UY SCUTI"

Pitchfork explains how it made its list of Top 100 Best Rap Albums of all Time

Hip-hop and rap music have evolved massively over time, and so has the method of releasing the content. As Pitchfork explains,

Ad

"Rap’s early stars trafficked in singles, which would snake their way through radio mixshows, dubbed cassette tapes, and eventually commercial pressings; albums were padded out with instrumentals and alternate mixes, if they were issued at all."

The outlet has produced a list of the Top 100 Best Rap Albums of all Time. It explained that it considered the reinvention of rap music, its craft, and style to make its selection, stating:

Ad

"In assembling this list, we emphasized rapping as a craft—not one that has been stripped from its musical context, but rather an act of constant reinvention. Where possible, we tried to find credible vehicles for those difficult-to-canonize scenes and styles; to create space, we minimized the number of repeat entries from a single artist or group."

Ad

Pitchfork also acknowledged that there are some "gaps" but added that they are the "quirks of style and format."

Also Read: When did Cardi B and Ice Spice start beefing? Feud timeline explored as ‘WAP’ star threatens to attack rapper in alleged audio

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More