"No shade but I don’t know the song"— Internet reacts as Teddy Swims' Lose Control becomes the longest-running top 10 hit in Billboard Hot 100 history

American songwriter and rapper Teddy Swims made history this week with his hit single Lose Control. The 2023 song broke the record for the longest-running top 10 track on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As of this writing, it has logged a total of 58 non-consecutive weeks in the top 10, surpassing The Weeknd's record of 57 weeks with Blinding Lights.

Produced by Ammo and Julian Bunetta, the song marks Teddy Swims' first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 list. After debuting at number 99, "Lose Control" experienced a steady rise for 32 weeks before peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. As of this writing, it has spent a total of 87 weeks on the Hot 100 chart.

The news of Lose Control surpassing Blinding Lights was shared by various pop culture accounts on X, prompting several netizens to react. Among them, X user @MrDarcyJohn stated that he had never heard the song, writing:

"No shade but I don’t know the song"

Others also shared similar sentiments about Swims' latest achievement—

"Unpopular opinion. As amazing as the song and vocals are, the lyrics are so sketch like of a controlling abuser lol. You can’t change my mind," commented another.

"I haven’t heard the song yet, this cannot be real," another user opined on X.

A user raved about The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, writing:

"And only Blinding Lights was organic and heard around the world."

"the longest top 10 hit that is most certainly a fraud and no one has ever heard of," wrote another user.

"Khia achievement from a song with no impact. We couldn't escape Blinding Lights even in video games. I still have not heard this song anywhere or know who Teddy Swims is. So i'm going to assume, payola," declared a netizen.

Some other comments on X are as follows:

"I keep hearing it everywhere, it’s wild how it’s still on repeat!" a user wrote.

"Teddy Swims makes history, soulful reign continues strong," declared another.

"This song is so a** it’s the only thing radio stations play I’m sorry," a user inferred on X.

Some other songs that have spent significant time in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten include The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's Stay (44 weeks), Dua Lipa's Levitating (41 weeks), Morgan Wallen's Last Night (41 weeks), and Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy) (48 weeks).

"We knew it was going to change my life"— When Teddy Swims opened up about the success of Lose Control

In a 2024 interview with NME, Teddy Swims spoke openly about the success of Lose Control. This discussion occurred after Swims' performance at Reading's BBC Radio 1 Stage on August 23, 2024.

Reflecting on the massive success of his single, Swims acknowledged he recognized its potential, stating:

“The thing was, after we got it done, we knew it was going to change my life. I didn’t know it was going to change it like this. I didn’t know it was going to be this, but I knew it was going to work. But I think it was the first time that I felt honest.

"I was in a relationship at the time with somebody that I was running away from to be at that camp for a week. I was talking to [my collaborators] about stuff and they were trying to tell me to get out of this situation that was really rough for me."

Teddy Swims was also asked about his chances of winning MTV VMAs for Lose Control. Although he acknowledged that it would mean "a lot" to win the honor, the hitmaker stated that he had already gotten what he needed out of the song. He also praised his fellow nominees, including Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and Benson Boone.

“It would mean a lot to win. But personally, I’ve gotten what I needed out of it. I think currently, right now, as VMAs go, I mean, [in the Best New Artist category with me], there’s [Sha]boozey, there’s Chappel Roan, there’s the sweetest love of my life, Benson Boone. I’d rather them take it home because it’s way better for life in general. They’re so beautiful to me, and I’m such a big fan. I’ve got what I wanted from it," said Teddy Swims.

"There’s so many amazing artists coming up. I’m the back burner of that, but just to be mentioned, I’m OK. I don’t need anything from that. I’m just grateful to be here.”

Lose Control bagged nominations for Song of the Year, Best Alternative Video, and Push Performance of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024. It also won Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, while also receiving nominations in four additional categories.

