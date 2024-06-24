“Nobody’s told me”— Liam Gallagher addresses possible Oasis reunion following claims about Wembley Stadium show plans

Liam Gallagher has come forward to address reports of a possible Oasis reunion after the Daily Mirror published an exclusive suggesting the same on June 22, 2024. In response to a fan who goes by Lola---LG FAN (@rockrollstarr) on X asking about a possible reunion, Liam Gallagher responded in the negative with the following tweet:

In its exclusive, Daily Mirror published a statement by an anonymous source, who said that the reunion was closer than ever. The source went on to suggest that the failure of a 2025 Wimbledon reunion bid left the door open for a future reunion still and that the hope was it was a case of 'when, not if' the reunion would happen.

Neither Wimbledon nor the rest of the band members have come forward with responses as to the alleged potential concert at the event as of the writing of this article.

Liam Gallagher addressed Oasis reunion in February

Liam Gallagher addressed the topic of an Oasis reunion in an exclusive interview with Mojo on February 16, 2024, stating that Noel Gallagher had turned down an offer of reunion:

"I did call him! Well, my people called Noel’s management team. We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no. It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down. I get it, he’s got a divorce going down. I’ll do the Definitely Maybe thing and have a nice time without him.”

The singer further stated when asked if a future reunion is possible:

"It’s down to the universe. It’ll happen when it happens, it’s not in our hands anymore. Me, I love nostalgia though. I’m doing the lot. Every album, even… what was the last one?”

The singer ended the topic by stating he was looking forward to playing the album Dig Out Your Soul on the upcoming tour.

"You never enjoy them the first time round, so I’ll be milking the lot. People say it’s the comfort zone – I want to be in the comfort zone! Bring me my slippers and my little blankie and put me in the comfort zone, please. Life’s stressful enough."

Liam Gallagher is currently on tour to celebrate 30 years of Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe. The remaining dates and venues for the same tour are given below:

June 24, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

June 27, 2024 - Manchester, UK at Manchester Co-op Live

June 28, 2024 - Manchester, UK at Manchester Co-op Live

In addition to the tour dates, the singer is set to perform at the TRNSMT Festival on July 12, 2024, followed by another performance at Thomond Park in Limerick, Ireland.

After Ireland, the singer will perform at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, followed by a performance with Kasasbian at the Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Liam Gallagher will head from Northern Ireland to the UK proper after that, where he is scheduled to perform at the Reading & Leeds twin festivals between August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024.

In September, Liam Gallagher will hold his Liam Gallagher and Friends concert on September 18-19, 2024 at St.Paul's Bay in Malta. The concert will feature artists such as Jamie Webster, Liam Fray, and The Mary Wallopers, among others.