Paul Heaton's 2024 UK tour is scheduled to be held from November 29, 2024 to December 10, 2024. The singer is embarking on the tour to support his upcoming album, The Mighty Several, set to be released on October 11, 2024, with a first single, Fish ‘N’ Chip Supper, just released.

The tour will have concerts in cities like Liverpool, Nottingham, Glasgow and others and was announced by Paul Heaton with a post on his official X page on June 21, 2024:

Presale will be held from June 26, 2024 at 09:30 am BST to June 28, 2024 at 09:30 am BST. To access the presale, fans need to pre-order The Mighty Several by 04:00 pm BST on June 25, 2024 to receive a presale code 06:00 pm on the same day. Said presale code will then allow fans to purchase presale tickets.

Public onsale tickets are going to be released on June 28, 2024 at 09:30 am BST. Tickets are priced at £35 plus ticket fees. All tickets can be found at the official website of Heaton, while the presale pre-order is at the official store website of the singer.

Paul Heaton 2024 UK tour dates and venues

Paul Heaton 2024 UK tour dates and venues are given below:

November 29, 2024 – Bridlington, UK at Bridlington Spa

November 30, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

December 1 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

December 3, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Centre

December 4, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK at Civic Halls

December 6, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at M&S Bank Arena

December 7, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena

December 9 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall

December 10 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

The tour will feature special guests The Zutons and Rianne Downey. In addition to his album tour later in the year, Paul Heaton has a few festival performances scheduled throughout the year. A performance at the Glastonbury Festival on June 28, 2024, followed by a performance at the Kendal Calling Festival 2024 in Kendal, UK in early August, and lastly Radio 2 in the Park 2024 on September 8, 2024.

The album The Mighty Several, once released, will become the tenth solo studio album of his career. The album's synopsis reads as follows:

"Produced by legendary producer Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds and recorded at Blueprint Studios in Salford, ‘The Mighty Several’ features 12 new original songs, performed by Paul and his band + a number of special guest singers including Heaton’s regular live vocalist Rianne Downey as well as Yvonne Shelton and Danny Muldoon."

The last album released by Paul Heaton was in 2022, titled N.K-Pop. The fifth collaboration with frequent collaborator Jacqui Abbot. The album, released through EMI Records, debuted at the top position on the UK album chart.

Paul Heaton also released the compilation album The Last King of Pop, his second, on November 16, 2018. Aside from his solo career, the singer had also worked with two successful bands, The Housemartins and The Beautiful South. The Housemartins continued for two albums and disbanded in 1987, with a greatest hits album released post-split, while The Beautiful South ran from 1988 to 2007, releasing a total of ten studio albums and six compilation albums.