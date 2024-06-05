"Numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct"— Kanye West issues response to Lauren Pisciotta's lawsuit claims 

Earlier this week, Lauren Pisciotta, the former assistant of rapper, singer, and businessman Kanye West, filed a civil lawsuit against her ex-boss alleging breach of contract, wrongful termination, hostile work environment, and s*xual harassment.

In the wake of the accusations, on June 4, Kanye West issued a lengthy public response via his attorney. He threatened to counter-sue Lauren Pisciotta for making “baseless allegations.”

“She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct,” a section of Ye’s statement read.

Kanye West also claimed that his former assistant approached him with s*xual favors in exchange for job benefits. However, when he refused to comply with her alleged demands, she resorted to blackmail, extortion, and eventually the lawsuit.

Ye addressed Pisciotta's allegations as "baseless." (Image via X/yzyjohnny)

Kanye West claims to have evidence against former assistant

On Tuesday, Kanye West broke his silence about the allegations brought against him by one of his ex-assistants Lauren Pisciotta, who has accused him of s*xual misconduct, among other things.

Ye’s attorney made a statement on his behalf announcing counter-legal action against the 35-year-old Pisciotta.

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him s*xually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected,” the statement began.

It further continued by claiming:

“Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved.”

Kanye West alleged that Lauren Pisciotta made advances toward him on his birthday and sent him “nude images.” She reportedly also spent “twerking” in the office during work hours.

Kanye is being accused of harassment by a former assistant. (Image via X/AlBawabaEnglish)

Not only that but the Slow Jamz rapper claimed that Pisciotta “consistently used s*xual coercion” to ask for money and other expensive items. This reportedly included Hermes Birkin bags, a Lamborghini, and plastic surgery, all of which he claimed are “well documented.”

“Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta's blackmail demands have gone from $60 million last year to $50 million in last week's frivolous filing. Such behavior is entirely inconsistent with someone who claims to have been s*xually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment,” the statement read.

It further added:

“It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means. Her initial attempt at a lawsuit for unlawful termination gained no media traction, leading her to fabricate headlines following threats of blackmail and extortion.”

Kanye West’s statement wrapped up by making a bizarre claim that veteran TV host, writer, and comedian Jay Leno is also suing Lauren Pisciotta for “stealing his chin.”

As per the court documents obtained by TMZ, Ye’s former assistant claimed that the rapper sent her NSFW text messages, images, and videos.

Lauren Pisciotta was reportedly hired by Kanye West’s fashion line Yeezy in July 2021 as his executive/ personal assistant, and also collaborated on three songs in his album Donda that same year. She was allegedly promised the job of the chief of staff with an annual salary of $4 million, but instead wrongfully terminated in October 2022.

In her lawsuit filed on June 3, she claimed to have been deprived of the $3 million severance amount Ye owed to her. Before joining Ye’s employment, she was an OnlyFans model and content creator, and earned $1 million per annum. She also claims to have worked in the music industry for over 15 years.