Who is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West sued by former assistant for s*xual harassment and wrongful termination

Lauren Pisciotta, former executive assistant of Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against the rapper for s**ual harassment, hostile work environment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination.

West hired Pisciotta, who used to be an OF model in July 2021 when he was preparing to launch his fashion brand Yeezy. Page Six said Pisciotta claimed in the court filing that she had worked on a few songs on West’s 2021 album Donda.

Kanye West is being sued by former personal assistant. (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

However, she claimed the “Praise God” singer demanded she has to be available to him 24 hours a day throughout the week. Before Pisciotta began working for West, she was reportedly earning $1 million a year on OF.

According to the court documents, West asked Pisciotta to delete her OF account a year later and be "God Like" in return for a promise of a salary of $2 million per year to make up for her lost income. But the model claimed he never adjusted her salary.

After Lauren Pisciotta agreed to Kanye West's offer, she alleged the rapper began sending her unsolicited s**ual messages with explicit descriptions of what he would do. Pisciotta claimed the Yeezy founder promoted her to the rank of Chief of Staff at several of his companies in September 2022, offering a salary of $4 million, but fired her the following month.

Lauren Pisciotta accuses Kanye West of multiple instances of s**ual harassment

As documented in the court filings, Kanye West allegedly sent Lauren Pisciotta a slew of vulgar messages, one of which read:

"See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I’m f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me."

In another conversation, West allegedly shared blunt details about the ways he wanted to experience certain s**ual acts and referred to his gen*tals as “racist d*ck”.

According to the lawsuit, Kanye West sent Pisciotta several photos and videos that captured him during his intercourse with other women. She claimed the rapper also sent her intimate photos with both male and female current and former employees of Yeezy.

Pisciotta accused Kanye West of performing f*llatio during their phone calls and asking her other personal questions regarding her intimate life with her boyfriends. The model claimed West allegedly forced her to remove her cardigan in the office reasoning “it was covering too much”.

In the case filing, Lauren Pisciotta shared another instance where West allegedly locked them together in a room, performed f*llatio next to her, and fell asleep afterward. She claimed after she turned down his s**ual advances, the rapper got angry with her.

Pisciotta alleged West offered to pay her $3 million in severance after he fired her. However, she said she never received the amount.

Lauren Pisciotta primarily gained recognition as internet celebrity and pop singer Niykee Heaton’s manager. She explored her fascination with modeling at an early age, shooting her first commercial in 7th grade.

She also got into athletics from a young age, contributing to her love for fitness later on. She began going to the gym right after reaching 10th grade. The fitness model used to participate in soccer and volleyball in high school and was also part of the cheerleading team.