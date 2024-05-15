Who is Milo Yiannopoulos? Kanye West’s chief of staff resigns from Yeezy

Milo Yiannopoulos recently confirmed resigning from Kanye West's Yeezy. The British far-right political commentator revealed that he split from the company after being associated with West for about two years.

Yiannopoulos further told TMZ that he has some concerns about Ye's new team:

"I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution."

39-year-old Yiannopoulos has made it to the headlines since the beginning, for his hate speech. He even worked for Steve Bannon, who was former President Donald Trump's senior advisor. His opinions and views include content which are anti-Islam, anti-feminist, and/or anti-LGBTQ+.

Back in 2022, Milo Yiannopoulos was working for Kanye West, and assisting in his campaign for the 2024 presidential elections.

Yeezy's chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos confirmed leaving the company citing issues with forming "Yeezy P*rn"

The resignation copy obtained by TMZ cited the production of "Yeezy P*rn" as the primary reason behind his quitting. Yiannopoulos revealed in the letter that he did not want to be involved in the production of p*rnographic material due to religious and moral obligations.

For the unversed, Yiannopoulos has previously been associated with West and, assisted his campaign. According to USA Today, back in 2016, Twitter banned his profile after he harassed actress Leslie Jones, in a Twitter feud. In an article published by Newsweek in 2022, it was reported that Yiannopoulos was accused of advocating for p*dophilia.

Originally from Kent, England, the controversial journalist was the senior editor of Breitbart News, a publication previously operated by Steve Bannon. While he is well known for his anti-LGBTQ+ views, Yiannopoulos himself had been gay and also was a part of an event organized by Gays For Trump.

Milo Yiannopoulos first entered into politics after he worked as an intern for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's office. He then made headlines after joining hands with rapper Kanye West in 2022. As soon as he associated himself with Ye, the internet divided into two- one group supporting the association while the other against it.

Many netizens claimed that he, among other white supremacists, had been taking advantage of the rapper's celebrity status to promote their own agenda. The journalist moved to the US as a non-immigrant temporary worker. In 2017, he married his unidentified boyfriend in Hawaii.

On Real Time with Bill Maher in 2017, Milo Yiannopoulos claimed that his husband was a Muslim and an African-American man. In 2021, however, he told LifeSite that he was an "ex-gay".

He then said:

"[I] only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles."

Over time, Yiannopoulos has also conducted some controversial tours like the Dangerous Faggot Tour in 2015.

While Yiannopoulos left due to concerns with Ye's new venture, he seems quite confirmed about it

The recent piece of information about Yiannopoulos leaving Yeezy has made it to the headlines since his initial association with Ye, was quite controversial. In the resignation letter obtained by TMZ, Milo Yiannopoulos spoke about the production of p*rn, and said:

"[It can be] an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homos*xual."

He further revealed that he wasn't accommodating well with Ye's new team. However, it has not been made clear as to who the members of the new team are. He has also mentioned that if West decides to shut down his new venture of producing "Yeezy P*rn," he would be up for assisting him again.

Just a month or so back, in March, Milo Yiannopoulos reportedly fired talent manager YesJulz. Complex reported that the talent manager was fired after several NDA violations. She allegedly spoke to the online Kanye West fanbase, which eventually led to the violations. She, however, claimed that she had never signed an NDA with Kanye West's team.

Sometime after her being fired, a story rolled out of Ye's Instagram account, that read:

"All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorised."

She claimed that Milo Yiannopoulos had accessed to Kanye West's account and posted the update.

It has been a few weeks since TMZ reported that West was considering trying his luck in the new venture in the p*rnographic area. He had also been consulting his partners regarding the same situation. The rapper also confirmed to Page Six last month that he is considering opening a p*rnographic studio.

West has also been consulting Mike Moz, who is a well-known producer in the adult film industry. West further hopes to launch his new project by this summer.