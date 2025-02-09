Former Migos rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus aka Offset’s recent X posts got fans speculating they were aimed at Cardi B. Their seemingly tumultuous relationship has made headlines over the years.

Cardi B initially filed for divorce from the rapper in 2020 but didn’t proceed. Finally, on July 31, 2024, the Bodak Yellow rapper filed for divorce again, and since then, the two have engaged in heated rants thrown at each other.

Cardi was spotted alongside NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Thursday, February 7 at a New Orleans club. Although unconfirmed, their interactions from the night fueled potential romance rumors online.

Shortly after Cardi and Stefon's outing, Offset took to X to write, "My New B*tch Badder", followed by "Had u last week by the way". Though the 33-year-old did not name Cardi B, netizens theorized the rapper's words were targeted at his estranged spouse.

Netizens criticized the former Migos rapper for not accepting the reality and keeping up with his apparent taunts for Cardi. They also condemned him for bragging about his s*xual ventures and supposedly comparing Cardi B with his new partner.

"offset is just so embarrassing like just move on in silence. its not a competition talking bout "my new bch better" that is the mother of your children. mind you cardi b will always be the baddest you ever had!", wrote one X user.

"Right there will never be another cardi in his life", said another individual.

"Bruh it's embarrassing for him to post that like he not a serial cheater…like sir you'll still cheat even if she "better"", commented one person.

People called the rapper out for supposed obsession with Cardi B even months after her divorce filing:

"Meanwhile, still obsessed with her while he dates IG models, sis can easily bag another rich man. That's why he really mad. I'm so happy for Cardi", wrote an X user.

"Not to mention claiming to just have s*x with her. Well if the new b*tch so great why you chasing out", criticized another.

"right if she so bad post her then", resonated one more.

Cardi B seemingly responds to Offset's recent tweets

After Offset's tweets made the rounds on social media over the weekend, Cardi B seemingly got back at him in her latest Instagram post, captioned:

"My new b[beach emoji] lookin like a trophy walking"

This latest shade comes after Cardi and Stefon Diggs' New Orleans outing on Thursday. Although some fans believed there might be something more than friendship brewing between the two, they expressed they were rather happy for Cardi B.

This is not the first time Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are linked together. DJ Akademiks alleged on his Rumble channel in October last year that Cardi B engaged in infidelity with Stefon Diggs while she was with Offset.

Akademiks claimed Offset found out Cardi was texting Stefon Diggs while she was eight months pregnant with their first child.

Akademiks said there wasn't any physical intimacy involved, but Cardi allegedly sent Stefon a picture. The WAP rapper called those rumors "so f***ing crazy" at the time, reasoning she did not want to address it because the situation was "funny".

